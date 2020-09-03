Packers QB Loses It Over Jordan Love ‘Trick Shot’ [WATCH]

Tell Cody Parkey’s ‘double-doink’ to move over.

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love redefined the football deflection game during a throwing drill in Thursday’s practice, tossing an errant throw below the netted catches only for it to bounce off the metal pole holding it upright and back up through the net with a swish. Fox 11’s Garrett Stolz was lucky enough to catch Love’s “trick shot” on video and with it captured a glimpse of the good chemistry building between the Packers’ quarterbacks.

As seen in the video, Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle immediately fell to the ground in excited disbelief of Love’s throw while starter Aaron Rodgers held up his arms to signify a touchdown in the background. Love also seemed to share in the laugh, pumping his fist as he jogged back to his place in line.

No Drama Brewing in Packers QB Room

Talking heads have spent the offseason trying to squeeze drama out of the Packers’ decision to trade up and draft Love in the first round, perpetuating the unfounded notion that Rodgers would respond negatively to the challenge and treat Love in ways similar to how Brett Favre had treated him when he was a young quarterback.

Instead, Rodgers returned in an excellent mood when the Packers reconvened for training camp earlier this summer and has been particularly sharp in practice now that he has a full year in the new system under his belt. Some of that he credits to watching film of himself from 2011 during the offseason, but a change in perspective also helped him fuel his drive.

“The extra time was beneficial for those of us who chose to work on ourselves during that time,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday about how he approached the 2020 offseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The more that we work on ourselves and learn to love ourselves, the more we can love others better. And when you’re feeling good about yourself and confident and loving others, it’s naturally going to put you in a better mood.”

Rodgers Wants ‘Kinship, Not Animosity’ With Love

Rodgers hasn’t shied away from what Love’s presence could mean for his future with four years still remaining on his current contract. He knows his performance can only take him so far with the Packers now that the new regime — general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur — has landed their presumptive quarterback of the future.

Don’t get it twisted; Rodgers is still playing on a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality with the fire to improve upon last year’s 13-3 finish, but the 36-year-old quarterback has also explained how legacy — as a Packer, as a player, as a teammate — has grown even more important to him in the later years of his career. Part of that includes being the mentor he never had to Love.

“Part of your legacy is how you treat your teammates,” Rodgers recently told Bleacher Report. “I want Jordan to have as great of memories as possible of me being in the QB room and having some great laughs and competing. I want kinship, not animosity. That’s what I’ve always tried to do with all my backups.”

