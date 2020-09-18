Young Packers Wide Receiver to Miss Second Straight Game vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers proved in the opening week their offense isn’t lacking for weapons in the passing game, but that list still won’t include a much-anticipated wide receiver during Week 2’s home opener against the Detroit Lions.

Third-year wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will miss a second straight game for the Packers after being ruled out with a knee injury Friday’s official injury report against the Lions (0-1). He was a surprise inactive last week in Minnesota after being left out of the injury report and was only able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, missing the final two sessions on Thursday and Friday.

St. Brown had a standout rookie season for the Packers in 2018 — catching 21 passes for 328 yards — and looked to be developing into a promising option last summer before a preseason injury ended his 2019 season before it could even begin. The Packers, however, remained high on his potential coming into 2020 training camp and kept him as one of just five wideouts on their 53-man roster.

The Packers have not yet provided any further details about his injury or return outlook beyond what has been listed in the injury report.

St. Brown was among four Packers ruled out for Week 2’s game against the Lions, including star nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin) as well as outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) and veteran guard Lane Taylor — who will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury and is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. Ramsey will also be missing his second straight game after parlaying an impressive camp into a roster spot.

The Packers also listed four players as questionable: defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe), rookie tight end Josiah Deguara (shin/ankle), safety Raven Greene (quad), offensive guard Lucas Patrick (shoulder) and guard/tackle Billy Turner (knee). Both Turner and Greene missed Week 1’s game with the same injuries, while Patrick dropped out in the first half with his injury.

