Packers Open as Underdogs Against Saints in Week 3 SNF

The Green Bay Packers and their NFL-leading offense have opened Week 3 as slight underdogs to the New Orleans Saints ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Saints (1-1) begin as 3.5-point favorites over the visiting Packers (2-0) after suffering their first loss of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, having won two straight in the series matchup between the two franchises. The Packers have also not beaten the Saints on the road since Brett Favre threw four first-half touchdown passes against them in 1995.

If you thought this week was fun, wait until you see what we've got up next 😏@packers. @Saints. SNF. pic.twitter.com/gXww6avlPW — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

The matchup, however, has already shifted a half-point back in the Packers’ favor after the Saints’ disastrous loss to the Raiders on Monday night, according to Odds Shark. A weak performance from Drew Brees has soured expectations for the Saints offense moving forward, especially with star wide receiver Michael Thomas’ status still uncertain for Week 3.

The same cannot be said about the Packers, who lead the league in rushing yards (417), total yards (1,010) and points (85) through the first two games of the 2020 season. Aaron Rodgers has been a huge reason for the early success, finding a quicker rhythm in this year’s offense and scorching his first two opponents for a combined 50-of-72 passing with 604 yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions and a 119.4 quarterback rating.

The Packers will attempt to reach 3-0 for a second straight season when they kick off against the Saints at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday in their first of five prime-time games on the 2020 schedule.

