Packers Work Out Ex-Browns Defensive Starter & 6 Others: Report

Could an injury-plagued veteran find a new start with the Green Bay Packers?

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers worked out defensive lineman Billy Winn, a former Cleveland Browns starter and 2012 sixth-round draft pick, along with six other players ahead of Sunday’s season-opening road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers tryouts today: WR Manasseh Bailey (Morgan State).

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Pitt).

RB Javon Leake (Maryland).

RB De'Lance Turner (Alcorn St.).

C Adam Redmond (Harvard).

LB Ray Wilborn (Ball St.).

DE Billy Winn (Boise St.). Notes: Will has… https://t.co/Dg4a4kSeDz — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 12, 2020

Winn started 18 games for the Browns over his first three seasons and racked up 78 tackles, three sacks, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during that span, but his career began to spiral downward after he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in September 2015.

While his only season with the Colts saw him make three starts over 12 games, Winn finished the year on injured reserve and was not retained after the season. Then, after spending the entire 2016 season with the Denver Broncos, he tore his ACL in a 2017 preseason game and hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since with a triceps injury preventing his return last year.

The Packers also worked out two other players with some NFL experience: Adam Redmond, who played 10 games as a backup offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, and running back De’Lance Turner. The latter spent time on practice squads in Baltimore and Miami.

The remainder of the Packers’ tryout list for Saturday featured four undrafted rookies, including wide receiver Manasseh Bailey (Morgan State), running back Javon Leake (Maryland), tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Pittsburgh) and linebacker Ray Wilborn (Ball State).

The Packers do not currently have an opening on their active roster, but there is a spot available on their 16-man practice squad following Saturday’s series of roster moves.

