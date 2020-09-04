Packers Eyeing Ex-Cowboys & Colts Free-Agent WRs: Report

The Green Bay Packers appear to be still looking for an upgrade at the wide receiver after hosting two free-agent wideouts for workouts on Friday.

The Packers worked out Devin Smith, a 2015 second-round pick who played last season with the Dallas Cowboys, along with former Indianapolis Colts starter Chester Rogers, according to separate reports from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter.

The New York Jets took Smith with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft and got some early use out of him before injuries hampered his next few years. A torn ACL in his right knee landed him on the injured reserve list at the end of his rookie season and kept him on the PUP until Week 10 of his second season. Smith then tore his ACL again in the same knee prior to his third year and missed the entire 2017 season, getting cut the following July with no teams picking him up for 2018.

Smith found a new start with the Cowboys in 2019 and caught three passes for 74 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown, in their Week 2 win over Washington, but he was declared inactive after the first four games of the season and didn’t play another live snap.

Rogers has been more productive with 111 receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns over his first four seasons with the Colts. According to Pro Football Focus, he also ran 90% of his receiving routes from the slot over the past two seasons, collecting 63 catches on 89 targets for 615 yards and two touchdowns from the spot.

The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in August to boost their receiving corps after wide receivers Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson both opted-out of the 2020 season, but he was released Thursday ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline at 3 p.m. CT. on Saturday.

