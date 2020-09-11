Patrick Mahomes Evokes Lambeau Field in Win Over Texans [WATCH]

Green Bay Packers fans watching Thursday night’s 2020 NFL season opener might have heard Patrick Mahomes evoke the name of their favorite football stadium while leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

A few minutes into the Chiefs’ opening drive of the second half, Mahomes stepped up to the line for a pre-snap check on 2nd-and-13 and started calling out, “Here we go, Lambeau! Lambeau! Lambeau!” It wasn’t just the verbiage that seemed rooted in Green Bay as the play — two wideouts blocking for a third on a quick out — is a staple of the Packers’ offense.

The play, as you can see, was quite effective for the Chiefs with Tyreek Hill making the catch and getting upfield for 14 yards and a first down, thanks to an excellent chop block from Sammy Watkins. The Chiefs ended up scoring two plays later on a thundering 27-yard run from rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire that put them up 24-7.

Now, there is always the chance that Mahomes wasn’t referencing the Packers’ home and instead said “Lambo” — as in Lamborghini, a possible nickname for the speedy Hill — but it is worth noting that head coach Andy Reid began his climb up the NFL coaching ranks in Green Bay. He spent seven seasons coaching with the Packers, going from offensive assistant to assistant head coach before heading to Philly.

Either way, Mahomes’ call probably only added to the anticipation for Packers fans eagerly awaiting Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

