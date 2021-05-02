Packers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Kenny Clark Gets DL Help

Getty Feleipe Franks #13 of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Green Bay Packers only had to wait about 10 minutes after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft before their first undrafted free agent from the class had put pen to paper.

The Packers have agreed to terms with their first undrafted players from the 2021 class, reinforcing their defensive ranks with the signings of Illinois State safety Christian Uphoff and Iowa defensive tackle Jack Heflin on Saturday night.

Once they sign all nine of their 2021 draft picks, the Packers will have space to sign nine more free agents, undrafted or otherwise, before roster adjustments are necessary.

Here’s a live look at which 2021 undrafted free agent the Packers are reported to be signing along with some background and highlights of Green Bay’s newest rookies:

(1) Christian Uphoff (S, Illinois State)

(2) Jack Heflin (DT, Iowa)

(3) Carlo Kemp (DT, Michigan)

(4) Bailey Gaither (WR, San Jose State)

(5) Jon Dietzen (OL, Wisconsin)

 

