Packers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Kenny Clark Gets DL Help

The Green Bay Packers only had to wait about 10 minutes after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft before their first undrafted free agent from the class had put pen to paper.

The Packers have agreed to terms with their first undrafted players from the 2021 class, reinforcing their defensive ranks with the signings of Illinois State safety Christian Uphoff and Iowa defensive tackle Jack Heflin on Saturday night.

Once they sign all nine of their 2021 draft picks, the Packers will have space to sign nine more free agents, undrafted or otherwise, before roster adjustments are necessary.

Here’s a live look at which 2021 undrafted free agent the Packers are reported to be signing along with some background and highlights of Green Bay’s newest rookies:

(1) Christian Uphoff (S, Illinois State)

Illinois State S Christian Uphoff, who had a solid week at the Senior Bowl, is signing a contract with the Packers as an undrafted free agent.

For a safety tasked in man coverage on a vertical receiver in Cade Johnson, this is a pretty solid rep from Illinois State's Christian Uphoff. If a safety is gonna have a chance, he's gotta get his hands engaged early, which Uphoff does. Follows it with pretty solid trail tech

(2) Jack Heflin (DT, Iowa)

Former Iowa DT Jack Heflin is signing with the Packers.

(3) Carlo Kemp (DT, Michigan)

Packers are signing Michigan DT Carlo Kemp as an UDFA. He's 6-2 1/2, 281 pounds.

(4) Bailey Gaither (WR, San Jose State)

Bailey Gaither to the Packers! Congratulations to Bailey Gaither on being signed by Green Bay!

(5) Jon Dietzen (OL, Wisconsin)