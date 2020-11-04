Packers Give Update on Aaron Jones’ Injury Status

The window is still open for the Green Bay Packers to have their star running back available for Thursday Night Football.

The Packers have officially ruled Aaron Jones questionable to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9 with head coach Matt LaFleur telling reporters this week that Jones would be a game-time decision with his ongoing calf strain.

Jones has rushed 75 times for 389 yards and caught 18 passes for another 161 yards this season, combining for a total of seven touchdowns through five games, but he hasn’t played since getting added to the injury report ahead of Week 7’s game in Houston. Jones did, however, make his return to practice this week in a limited capacity.

While the Packers have done well enough with their Nos. 2 and 3 running backs — Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon — in Jones’ absence, both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and will be out of the picture on Sunday against the Niners. If Jones is also unable to play, they would be down to Tyler Ervin and practice-squad rusher Dexter Williams as their main options out of the backfield.

Adding to the difficulty for the #Packers: There is pessimism that RB Aaron Jones (calf) will be back for Thursday, I’m told. GB is cautious. The current plan seems to be going with Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams vs the #49ers. Ervin has 10 career carries and Williams has 5. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

“That’s what we have to work with, and those guys work hard and have been a part of our system now for over a year and know what the expectations and the standards are,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see come game time if Aaron Jones can go or not.”

The Packers also named six other players in Wednesday’s final injury report, designating left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), safety Raven Greene (oblique) and tackle Rick Wagner (knee) as questionable and ruling out cornerback Kevin King (quadricep) along with safeties Will Redmond (shoulder) and Vernon Scott (shoulder).

