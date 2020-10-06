Aaron Rodgers ‘More Embarrassed Than Injured’ After Week 4 Scare

Breathe, Packer Nation: Aaron Rodgers is just fine.

The Green Bay Packers had a momentary scare near the end of Monday night’s win over the Atlanta Falcons when the veteran quarterback seemed to come down awkwardly on his left leg while taking a sack. He was later seen stretching it out on the sideline before returning for one final fourth-quarter drive.

Fortunately, Rodgers dismissed any concern when asked about it in the postgame.

“Yep, I’m fine,” Rodgers told reporters Monday night. “I was not gonna sit out for the game. All in all, probably more embarrassed than injured. If we had to play Thursday this week, I’d play. Sunday, I’d play. So I’m fine. Tuesday, I’d play.”

Rodgers finished with more than 300 yards and four touchdown passes against the Falcons, the second time he has hit each benchmark this season. He currently leads the league with a 92.8 quarterback rating and is one of three starters who have yet to throw an interception.

Rodgers Among MVP Frontrunners

All the doubts and complaints this past year about Rodgers’ capabilities are beginning to look silly with how well the 36-year-old passer is spinning it.

Through four games, Rodgers has completed 98 of 139 passes for 1,214 yards and 13 touchdowns and set a pace that could see him finish with career-high numbers before the regular season concludes. His best season output came during his first MVP season in 2011 when he completed 68.3% of his passes for 4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

“I like where we’re at, I really do,” Rodgers said of this year’s 4-0 Packers. “I like the diversity in our approach. Again, I think Matt was really good kind of mixing it up (Monday) with the calls. I thought we had a nice plan and we executed really well.”

Naturally, Rodgers’ name has been regularly mentioned in the MVP conversation through the first quarter of the season, right there alongside other highly-touted passers like Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. Other quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have also held pace in the race.

According to Odds Shark, Rodgers had the third-best odds to win the award coming into Week 4 and seems to have only strengthened his case after another terrific performance that was delivered without Davante Adams or Allen Lazard, his top two wide receivers.

Epic QB Battle on Horizon for Rodgers

Rodgers has gone head-to-head with a few veteran quarterbacks this season, but perhaps one of the most exciting matchups on the schedule is right around the corner with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming in Week 6.

The Packers will have Week 5 to rest on the bye before heading down south and putting their unbeaten record on the line against the former Patriots legend. Rodgers and Brady have only faced off twice in their NFL career with the Packers beating the Patriots at Lambeau Field in 2014 before Brady got the better of them in Foxborough during Mike McCarthy’s final season in 2018.

Brady has struggled more than Rodgers in 2020, which isn’t entirely surprising given he switched teams for the first time in two decades this offseason, but his 1,122 passing yards and 11 touchdowns remind how the 43-year-old veteran hasn’t begun to lose his touch. Brady does, however, have four interceptions this year.

