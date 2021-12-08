Packers QB Rodgers Breaks News on All-Pro Teammate’s Return Timetable

It has been anything but smooth sailing for the Green Bay Packers this year, from the starting point of offseason drama to their current position at 9-3 atop the NFC North Division.

But one thing remains for sure, through it all, these guys know how to have fun.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, December 7, during which the host asked him about the injury status of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. After a fair amount of ribbing, and mentioning an earlier reference to the offensive lineman as the team’s resident “class clown,” Rodgers did a bit of talking out of school of his own. Specifically, he broke some news as to the potential return timetable of his blindside protector.

“I’ve talked at length about (Bakhtiari’s) very empty promise to come back Week 1. If I were to come back and play for the Packers, that was his promise to me in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think he’s coming back this week. I don’t think that’s going to happen, but you never know.”

Packers Left Tackle Responds to Rodgers’ Comments

Bakhtiari apparently heard Rodgers’ comments on his injury status and returned a little friendly fire to his QB for having put the tackle’s business in the street so publicly.

This has to be some sort of HIPAA violation, right??! #DidIDoItRight https://t.co/QPPDbQVLCQ — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) December 7, 2021

“This has to be some sort of HIPPA violation, right??!” Bakhtiari wrote Tuesday afternoon as the caption for his retweet of the clip from the Pat McAfee Show.

HIPPA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a piece of federal legislation that protects an individual’s private medical information from being shared with the public, even if someone is compelled by an authority of some kind to do so.

Though, in Tuesday’s context, Bakhtiari was clearly joking and not actually accusing Rodgers of violating his medical privacy.

Packers Getting Healthy at Optimal Time

While it appears that Bakhtiari will not be back for the Packers’ Sunday showdown with the division rival Chicago Bears — that is, assuming Rodgers’ reporting can be relied upon — two other Pro-Bowl members of the team still might be.

Linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander could both “potentially” return to game action December 12, according to comments made by Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur Monday.

“You know, certainly we hope so,” LaFleur said of the Smith’s and Alexander’s chances to make it back to the field in time for the Bears. “Those guys are doing everything in their power, but we’ll see where we’re at on Wednesday and you guys will get updated then.”

“These guys love the game. They love being with their teammates. They love competing. I know that they’re itching to get back as soon as possible,” LaFleur added. “We just want to make sure that there’s no extra risk for a setback because they’re an important part of this team. … We’re hopeful that we can get each one of those guys back.”

Alexander is out with a shoulder injury he suffered during Green Bay’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 4, while Smith has missed every game since the season-opener against the New Orleans Saints with back issues.