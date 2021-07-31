Aaron Rodgers Coaches Up Packers QBs in Viral Video [WATCH]

Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure whether there is a place for him in the Green Bay Packers’ plans beyond the 2021 season, but facing the unknown hasn’t stopped him from coaching up the team’s young and eager-to-learn quarterbacks.

Rodgers took the opportunity to coach up new Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert at Friday’s training-camp practice with NBC 26’s Chancellor Johnson capturing the moment in a now-viral video. The 37-year-old quarterback imparted some of his veteran wisdom on Benkert to help him with his footwork and throwing mechanics during one of their drills together, acting as his example with first-round quarterback Jordan Love observing closely behind him.

For anyone wondering if Aaron Rodgers was all in for the season.. Here he coaches up Kurt Beckett @KurtBenkert during a QB drill, with Jordan Love in the back taking notes. pic.twitter.com/vRLMgr0l51 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) July 28, 2021

Rodgers — who officially voided the final year of his contract in 2023 on Thursday — has left no room for doubt about his level of commitment to the Packers heading into the 2021 season. He has been sharp and locked in during his first few practices of the summer, looking every bit like the quarterback who won his third league MVP in 2020. Despite his quarrels with the front office, he is also glad to be back in Green Bay.

“I love my teammates, I love the city, I love my coaches,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It is a lot of fun to be back here and, like I said, I’m competitive. I realize the type of team that’s in place here. It’s a team that has a lot of talent on it that’s been close the last couple of years, so I’m definitely excited about this season. I’ve had a lot of great conversations with various teammates, past and present, and (it has) definitely refueled the fire to lead and perform at my best. … I feel really good coming back.”

