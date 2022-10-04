Rodgers Sends Clear Message to Packers on Usage of WR Randall Cobb

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have any qualms about telling his coaching staff or the front office what he thinks when it comes to offensive strategy or how his teammates are utilized.

The two-time reigning NFL MVP did just that during his Tuesday, October 4, appearance on the Pat McAfee Show with regards to veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb. The interview with Rodgers begins at approximately the 2:13:04 mark in the YouTube video posted below.

Play

The Pat McAfee Show | Tuesday October 4th 2022 If you aren't on FanDuel, what are you doing? Go to fanduel.com/mcafee to get started. Go to 5hourenergy.com and use promo code MCAFEE to receive 10% off your order. SeatGeek: Get 15% off football tickets: seatgeek.onelink.me/wRDH/MCAFEE2022 Give us a call: 1-833-4McAfee (1-833-462-2333) Become a channel member for exclusive giveaways, emotes, and more! youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ/join Subscribe to… 2022-10-04T20:46:04Z

“I love him. He’s such a great friend and phenomenal teammate and leader,” Rodgers said. “I really feel like he needs some more playing time. He’s made plays in every game that he’s played.

“I think he needs more opportunities for sure. He’s earned them,” Rodgers continued. “Big kudos to him, though. He figured out how to get his body back. He’s stayed healthy so far, but he went through the entire offseason program, OTAs, busted his ass and earned the opportunity he’s gotten and probably more, so I look forward to some more snaps for him because every time he’s out there, he’s making explosive gains.”

Cobb’s Resurgence, Doubs’ Play May Leave Watkins Out of Packers’ Starting Lineup

Beyond Cobb’s production, Rodgers’ told McAfee one of the wideout’s primary roles is serve as a human communication bridge between the quarterback and the team’s young receivers — most notably rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson.

As for his play on the field, the 32-year-old Cobb has amassed 10 catches for 150 yards through four outings. He is listed as a starter, but has played only 107 snaps on the season, per Pro Football Reference, appearing on the field for between 29% and 61% of the Packers’ offensive plays depending on the specific game.

More time for Cobb would mean less time for at least one of Green Bay’s other contributing receivers, and the odd man out may well be Sammy Watkins who went on IR with a hamstring injury prior to the road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago.

Doubs has stepped into a starting role in Watkins’ absence and his come into his own during that time, tallying 13 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns against solid pass defenses the Bucs and the New England Patriots. The other starter is Allen Lazard, who missed the first game of the year with an ankle injury. He has caught 12 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the three contests since, as he and Doubs have begun to set themselves apart as Rodgers’ two main targets in the passing game.

Watson will also presumably see his on-field time trend upward, as the Packers invested rather heavily in him by packaging two late second-round draft picks to move up and select him with the 34th pick overall.

Rodgers Puts Voice Behind Packers’ Pursuit of WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Rodgers also used his clout on Tuesday to put his voice behind Green Bay’s possible pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. The free agent wide receiver sent out a tweet praising the quarterback on Sunday afternoon during the Patriots game, which McAfee brought up with Rodgers during their interview.

“Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now, so we keep in contact often,” Rodgers said. “We talked at various times over the years and obviously with a player like that, you’re always hoping that there’s a time where you can figure things out and play together.”

“He’s a special talent and I was really happy for him to see how they used him in L.A. and for him to get a ring,” Rodgers continued. “Obviously, he was dominating the game to start that game until the injury.”

Beckham is currently rehabilitating a torn ACL he suffered during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl victory back in February. His return timeline has the receiver making his 2022 regular season debut sometime around Thanksgiving.