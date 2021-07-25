Twitter Roasts Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams for Last Dance Reference

In what was very likely a comment on their future together, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams posted the same photo on their Instagram stories: an image photo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, a reference to the documentary “The Last Dance.”

The simultaneous photo share left fans and analysts alike wondering if the dynamic duo were returning for one final season in Green Bay (that’s the likeliest and most commonly believed scenario), or whether the photo meant their playing days together were already done. It was a cryptic reference, in a sense, but it set social media on fire regardless.

Former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause didn’t come off in a flattering light in “The Last Dance,” and Rodgers was reported to have referred to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause” in a group text messages with some of his Packers teammates. While Rodgers seems to see a great deal of parallels to his story and that of Bulls legend Michael Jordan, many have taken to Twitter to question whether this comparison is really accurate.

Fans Slam Rodgers & Adams for Last Dance Reference

Top NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on July 20 that the Packers had offered Rodgers a two-year contract extension earlier this offseason that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the league, but Rodgers wasn’t interested — which says the reigning MVP wanting out can’t be about money in any way.

With his exit from Green Bay an almost certainty (it really feels like when, not if at this point), if Rodgers and Adams shared the image of Jordan and Pippen as a comment on their futures with the team, many fans and analysts let both Packers superstars know they felt this comparison was lacking due to their lack of rings in relation to Jordan and Pippen’s:

Rodgers and Adams posting Jordan and Pippen pic while winning 0 championships together? pic.twitter.com/dosrzfE3uQ — TJ Jurkiewicz 🦚🇵🇱 (@tj_jurk) July 24, 2021

Michael Jordan’s former trainer Tim Grover throws shade at Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams 😬 pic.twitter.com/0qLf806MQU — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 24, 2021

Can the duo earn a fifth road NFC Champion Game appearance together? We’ll have to wait to find out! https://t.co/2b9qK3ujLq — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) July 24, 2021

Yes, Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams are just like Jordan and Pippen, except with 17% as many championships — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) July 24, 2021

This has come up before where Rodgers has compared himself to Jordan and the Packers to the 1990s Bulls. It is BEYOND hilarious. Even Brady doesn’t try to do this and he has 7 rings https://t.co/m6QkdgkGfJ — Ben Isaacs (@tweetsfromben) July 24, 2021

Many fans of the Bulls are also fans of the Chicago Bears, so naturally, they had loads to say about the matter:

Cute idea, but Rodgers/Adams isn’t even in the same galaxy as Jordan/Pippen as far as I’m concerned. But I get what you’re going for. https://t.co/NoSIXNyrXc — Furious George (@FuriousGeorge94) July 24, 2021

Rodgers and Adams won a total of 0 titles together but ok I guess. Still not sure if this is in reference to this season or last season. These two are playing mind games on everyone. https://t.co/Z88WiTpuzy — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) July 24, 2021

Zero rings & a bunch of “almosts” but if this is their last season in GB, then so be it. https://t.co/hrlf7vwdhI — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) July 24, 2021

It wasn’t just rival fans or haters pointing out the differences; a few Packers fans and analysts seemed to agree, as well, while some were also quick to suggest the only NFL duo currently playing that compares to Jordan and Pippen is Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski:

It pains me deeply to say this but wouldn’t Brady and Gronk posting those photos be a MUCH more apt comparison? — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) July 24, 2021

MJ & Pippen: 12 combined rings

Rodgers & Adams: 2 combined rings. ONE NOT EVEN FROM FOOTBALL.

"You're not that guy pal, trust me, you're not that guy" 😂 — Brandon Woodruff Stan (@BigWooTheGOAT) July 24, 2021

The picture Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams actually meant to post on Instagram pic.twitter.com/18rclVC3Y6 — LempsMKE (@itsjustChrisnow) July 24, 2021

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski when they see Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams compare themselves to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. pic.twitter.com/KE5RV3NwzJ — ebo (@ebosays) July 24, 2021

A-Rod & Tae Have Real, Lasting Bond

Regardless of what Rodgers’ and Adams’ futures hold, their on-field chemistry has been undeniable.

Adams, who is said to have stopped long-term contract talks with the team, as well, said this about playing with Rodgers:

“That’s the only guy that I’ve had — other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with,” he said in May. “We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we’ve established a lot together. So it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

The respect and admiration between Rodgers and Adams is real.

“I’ve said for so long that Charles (Woodson) was the best player that I’ve played with,” Rodgers said in December of 2020, via Packers News. “And Charles could dominate in a way that I’ve never seen a nickel corner dominate before. It’s probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation because he’s that type of player. He’s a special player.”

Whether 2021 is indeed their last dance on the football field together remains to be seen, but if it is, Packer fans should be savoring every moment.

