Aaron Rodgers Blames Bad Interception on ‘Double Nut Shot’ [LOOK]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had no intention of making excuses for him or his teammates following their embarrassing blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but he does want to make one painful clarification about one of his mistakes from the game.

Rodgers struggled tremendously in his first game since winning his third NFL MVP in 2020, completing just 15 of his 28 passes for 133 yards against the Saints and getting picked off twice in the same game for only the second time since the 2016 season. One of those interceptions Rodgers took squarely on the chin in the postgame and admitted he did not see the safety when throwing to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The other … well, let’s just say it was a bit more of a sensitive issue for Rodgers. Here’s what the Packers quarterback said about his first interception against the Saints during his weekly guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week:

I do want to talk about the first one, though, I hate that there have to be multiple ones, but for those of you that went back or will go back and watch it, I don’t like to make a lot of excuses for interceptions. There are some s*** ones, there’s some ones you wish you had back, there’s some ones that really aren’t your fault. That one was entirely due to the double nut shot I took. I stepped up in the pocket, I was going to throw across my body to Davante who was running a shallow cross. It’s a ball I’ve thrown in practices before, I didn’t feel bad about that throw, and right before I’m throwing it, I took a left clothesline … and somebody on the right with a right cross (gave me a) double nut shot. I guess I’ve got to overcome that and throw a better ball. That was a painful one, they got their money’s worth on that one.

You can watch the play and judge for yourself below:

Paulson Adebo picks off Aaron Rodgers in the red zone #Saints pic.twitter.com/ElqSDyII2T — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 12, 2021

