Reporter Breaks Silence on Controversy With Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Veteran sideline reporter Erin Andrews took to a podcast to sound off on her hug with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a game on Christmas Day following an interview.

Andrews and Rodgers took some critcism for the hug, which came directly after they did a socially distanced interview. Andrews had not spoken on the issue but didn’t hold back during an appearance on her podcast with Charissa Thompson, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.”

“I pretty much have hugged Rodgers since I started covering the NFL. He’s been a good friend of mine for the last 15 years,” Andrews said. “It was so funny because the people close to me in my life like my family or other quarterbacks I know or other players are like ‘Why is this a big deal?’

“I loved Pat McAfee for joking around with him, and being like, ‘You two gotta stop hugging.’ And I loved when Aaron kinda said she’s my friend. It’s also like him mentioning that he hugs other guys, opposing players and I was like ‘yeah! I’m looked at like one of the guys!’”

Aaron Rodgers on Hug: ‘That’s My Friend’





Play



Aaron Rodgers Talks His Appreciation For Green Bay On The Pat McAfee Show THANK YEW AARON This is a clip from The Pat McAfee Show live from Noon-3PM EST Mon-Fri. Become a member! youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ/join SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/channel/UCxcTeAKWJca6XyJ37_ZoKIQ?sub_confirmation=1 MERCH: store.patmcafeeshow.com #PatMcAfee #AaronRodgers #Packers #NFL 2021-12-28T23:30:00Z

Rodgers is a headline any time COVID-19 protocols are involved, which Andrews understands. But she says their talk was strictly about the topic at hand, which was Rodgers breaking Brett Favre’s franchise record for career touchdowns.

“A lot of people forget, we’re with these guys 18 weeks out of the year. We see them all the time, we’re with them during the highs and lows of their career. I’m grateful for the access they’ve given me. I’ve got to tell you, for the first time, whether you want to call Rodgers a lightning rod for his stance on COVID, I don’t want to get into that — what I’m getting involved in is sports. I was pumped he broke [Brett Favre’s Packers touchdown pass] record.“

Rodgers maintained a similar stance on the situation when asked about it on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Look, I’ve known EA for a long time and I think the whole thing is obviously a little bit strange. You’ve got to do some 8-feet-apart interview,” Rodgers said.

“And that’s my friend. That’s the same way I’d hug a friend seeing them on the field, or hug a guy on the opposing team that you have respect for and you play against. Look, I do what I’m told in those situations about keeping distance, but I’m a hugger and I enjoy seeing my friends postgame.”

Second Straight MVP Could be on the Way for Rodgers

Despite all the hoopla that surrounds Rodgers, why play on the field has been its usual level of greatness. He was named first team All-Pro this week, indicating that a second straight MVP could be on the way for him.

It marks Rodgers’ fifth All-Pro selection. He has been named NFL MVP during each of his previous three first-team All-Pro campaigns (2011, ’14 and ’20). He was named to the second team in 2012.

Rodgers and the Packers are awaiting the results of the weekend’s games to see who they will play, earning a bye with the No. 1 seed in the NFC.