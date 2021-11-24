Photo of Aaron Rodgers’ Foot Goes Viral After Breaking Toe

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a broken toe.

During media availability on Wednesday, November 24, the 37-year-old quarterback confirms he fractured his toe — and it’s not “COVID toe.”

"I have a fractured toe." Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference 😅 pic.twitter.com/9vc3v9l22z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 24, 2021

The “COVID toe” reference is a response to The Wall Street Journal’s article regarding Rodgers’ toe injury, claiming that the Packers quarterback referred to his injury as such during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“It’s called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about individual,” says Rodgers. “I have a fractured toe. I’ve never heard of COVID toe before. Pat (McAfee) may have joked about it on the show. I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue.”

“I’ve never heard of COVID toe before,” Rodgers continued. “I have no legions on my feet. It’s just a classic case of disinformation. And its surprising considering it’s coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution. But that’s the world we live in these days.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Beaton described the following as “COVID toe.”

“COVID toe is a casual name for something medically known as pernio or chilblains, which is a condition that causes symptoms as discoloration and lesions. It can be extremely painful and turn the toes purple.”

Rodgers Won’t Need Surgery for Toe

Outside of the “COVID toe” fiasco, Rodgers addressed the idea that he may need surgery on his broken toe.

“Didn’t think it was what it was until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared,” Rodgers added. “It’s just about pain management. There’s surgical options as well that wouldn’t involve missing time. I’ll definitely look into all options during the bye week.”

The key takeaway here is that Rodgers won’t miss any games. The Packers are currently in a race for the NFC’s top seed at 8-3 and just a game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the conference.

The Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3 record) in Week 12.

Packers Optimistic Bakhtiari Will Return in December

After starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins’ season-ending ACL injury, the Packers are desperately awaiting All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari’s return.

Bakhtiari has yet to play this year after suffering a torn ACL at the end of the 2020 season. However, he could be on his way to returning by the end of the 2021 season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bakhtiari recently underwent another surgery on his knee.

“Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari had arthroscopic surgery recently to clean up the knee that was reconstructed back in January, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo. Bakhtiari won’t practice or play again this week, but there’s optimism he’ll be back for the stretch run.”

The hope is that the five-time All-Pro selection will return in December, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo notes.

“David Bakhtiari is feeling much better after the procedure. Hope on the Packers’ end is he continues to improve through the bye and is back and ready to roll in December, which fits @RapSheet’s recent timeline.”

As the Packers await Bakhtiari’s return, Yosh Nijman will step in as the starting left tackle.