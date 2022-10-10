Aaron Rodgers took issue with several of his Green Bay Packers teammates after Sunday’s loss in London, calling out one of his Pro-Bowl counterparts by name.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported that multiple players in the Packers’ locker room were sharing what Rodgers considered to be a damaging sentiment about the nature of their defeat to the New York Giants, while also conflating the loss with this weekend’s matchup against the 3-2 New York Jets.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander offered a quote after the game that summed up the notion with which Rodgers took issue.

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried,” Alexander said. “But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.”

Rodgers Addresses ‘Losing’ Talk Circulating in Packers’ Locker Room

Green Bay held a 20-10 halftime lead over the Giants before a disastrous second half. The offense failed to score, the Packers’ only two points coming via a safety, while the defense surrendered 17 points, including 14 in the final quarter when New York seized a lead it would not relinquish.

Rodgers was asked about Alexander’s comments during the postgame press conference.

Play

Video Video related to aaron rodgers calls out packers’ star defender after london loss 2022-10-10T20:04:53-04:00

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers said.

“I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football,” the QB continued. “There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

Rodgers Also Spoke About Odell Beckham Jr. Following London Game

The locker room chatter wasn’t the only controversial topic Rodgers addressed Sunday during his 12 minutes of conversation with the media. Reporters also questioned the quarterback on his apparent endorsement of the Packers signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a deal this season.

Beckham praised Rodgers’ game on Twitter eight days ago. Rodgers offered kind words in return two days later during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, also admitting he would someday like to play with Beckham — presumably soon and presumably in Green Bay, as Rodgers turns 39 years old in December.

Rodgers dialed down the effusiveness of his praise for Beckham after the loss to the Giants, more so dodging the inquiry than anything else.

“That’s really a question for [general manager] Brian [Gutekunst] and his staff,” Rodgers said of signing Beckham. “I’m always going to be for adding anybody to our squad who can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows?”

“First, he’s not healthy yet, I don’t think. I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy,” Rodgers added. “But I like the person, love the player. Just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years. That’s the important thing.”