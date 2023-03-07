Aaron Rodgers Talks With AFC Suitor, ‘Open’ to Possible Trade: Report

As the Green Bay Packers await an official decision from Aaron Rodgers about whether he wants to continue playing football in 2023, the future Hall of Fame quarterback appears to be scoping out his top option for a possible next team.

According to Pro Football Network chief NFL analyst Trey Wingo, Rodgers is “open to the idea” of getting traded to the New York Jets after he and the AFC East squad had “conversations” on Monday, March 6, about a possible offseason trade for him.

“Per sources, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today,” Wingo tweeted shortly after midnight on March 7. “While nothing is imminent, Rodgers is open to the idea of going to [New York].”

The Jets have been considered the top trade suitor for Rodgers for the past few months in the event the four-time NFL MVP does not return to Green Bay for the 2023 season. While it is unclear how Rodgers and the Jets would have spoken about a trade without violating the NFL’s tampering rules, it is possible the Packers gave him their permission to speak with potential trade partners and have the intention to deal him away.

The Packers have been tentatively expecting to have a decision from Rodgers — one way or another — before the start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on March 15, but it remains to be seen whether both sides are investing in continuing their relationship. Until an official decision is made, though, Rodgers remains the Packers’ starter.

Packers ‘Appear to be Ready’ to Move On to Jordan Love

The Packers have been giving Rodgers his time and space to decide whether he wants to retire from the NFL or keep playing football next season, but there has been increasing chatter from reputable NFL insiders that Green Bay is finally ready to move on from Rodgers and pass the torch to 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love for 2023.

Most recently, NFL veteran Michael Silver wrote “the Packers appear to be ready to hand things over to Jordan Love” based on the intel he picked up about the team and their star quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week. He also explained how Rodgers’ offseason speculation circus and “high-maintenance persona” has worn thin on the franchise and caused them to doubt his commitment as a leader.

Here’s the most telling part from Silver’s guest piece for Bally Sports: