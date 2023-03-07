Aaron Rodgers Talks With AFC Suitor, ‘Open’ to Possible Trade: Report

As the Green Bay Packers await an official decision from Aaron Rodgers about whether he wants to continue playing football in 2023, the future Hall of Fame quarterback appears to be scoping out his top option for a possible next team.
According to Pro Football Network chief NFL analyst Trey Wingo, Rodgers is “open to the idea” of getting traded to the New York Jets after he and the AFC East squad had “conversations” on Monday, March 6, about a possible offseason trade for him.
“Per sources, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today,” Wingo tweeted shortly after midnight on March 7. “While nothing is imminent, Rodgers is open to the idea of going to [New York].”
The Jets have been considered the top trade suitor for Rodgers for the past few months in the event the four-time NFL MVP does not return to Green Bay for the 2023 season. While it is unclear how Rodgers and the Jets would have spoken about a trade without violating the NFL’s tampering rules, it is possible the Packers gave him their permission to speak with potential trade partners and have the intention to deal him away.
The Packers have been tentatively expecting to have a decision from Rodgers — one way or another — before the start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on March 15, but it remains to be seen whether both sides are investing in continuing their relationship. Until an official decision is made, though, Rodgers remains the Packers’ starter.
Packers ‘Appear to be Ready’ to Move On to Jordan Love
The Packers have been giving Rodgers his time and space to decide whether he wants to retire from the NFL or keep playing football next season, but there has been increasing chatter from reputable NFL insiders that Green Bay is finally ready to move on from Rodgers and pass the torch to 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love for 2023.
Most recently, NFL veteran Michael Silver wrote “the Packers appear to be ready to hand things over to Jordan Love” based on the intel he picked up about the team and their star quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week. He also explained how Rodgers’ offseason speculation circus and “high-maintenance persona” has worn thin on the franchise and caused them to doubt his commitment as a leader.
Here’s the most telling part from Silver’s guest piece for Bally Sports:
More significantly, the Packers are exhausted by the combination of Rodgers’ high-maintenance persona and what they perceive to have been his low-commitment leadership over the past 12 months.
As one high-level Packers source put it to me recently, the days of begging Rodgers to return on his terms — which was essentially the organization’s approach during each of the previous two offseasons — are over. If the 39-year-old quarterback tells his bosses that he wants to return and commit to a single-minded quest for a second championship, they’d be receptive. Anything short of that, however, would leave them less than enthused.
What Could Packers Gain in Aaron Rodgers-Jets Trade?
There are a lot of questions that need to be answered before an Aaron Rodgers trade takes place this offseason. Are the Packers ready to move on from the face of their franchise for the past 15 seasons? Will they find a trade partner who is willing to give up the right compensation and take on his hefty contract of about $50 million annually? Can they delicately navigate things in a way that makes all parties happy?
Let’s assume for a moment that the answers to those questions are yes, yes and yes and the Jets are the frontrunner to make them an offer. In all likelihood, the Jets would be willing to give up their 2023 first-round selection (No. 13 overall) at a bare minimum to fix their quarterback problems, but the remaining details would be tricker. The Packers would have to decide whether they want a bigger return from the Jets in exchange for eating a larger portion of Rodgers’ contract or vice versa. If it is the former, the Jets could add a conditional 2024 second-round pick to the deal that bumps up to a first-rounder once they have assurances that Rodgers won’t just retire on them in 2024.
The Packers could also potentially hold the Jets over a barrel, even if Rodgers is comfortable with a trade to New York. The Jets lost their quarterback leverage a bit when Derek Carr — whom they had met with as a free agent — agreed to terms on a new contract with the New Orleans Saints. They could still pursue one of the other veterans on the market, such as Jimmy Garoppolo, but none would be quite as valuable as a quarterback who won the league MVP in two of his last three seasons.