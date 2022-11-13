Aaron Rodgers Blows Up on Matt LaFleur on Sideline [WATCH]

The Green Bay Packers played in what was their hardest-fought game of the 2022 season, but the competitiveness boiled over into frustration late in the game between Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur.

In the final two minutes of regulation, the Packers and Cowboys were tied 28-28 with Green Bay given a chance to drive down the field for a potential game-winning field goal. Instead, the Packers decided to run the ball twice to set up third and short, burning some clock to make sure the Cowboys couldn’t have a two-minute drill of their own to win it before overtime.

Instead of running the ball again, the Packers ran a play-action fake that went incomplete, and after the play, Rodgers got into the face of LaFleur to voice his displeasure with the play call. You can watch a video of the altercation below courtesy of Bleacher Report.

Aaron Rodgers was HEATED with Matt Lafleur (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/8Ym55IC1Bz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2022

Fans were frustrated with plenty during the game, including another fumble from second-year receiver and punt return man Amari Rodgers. It was a high-pressure situation for Green Bay’s offense, but with the game on the line and the Packers failing to drive down the field, Rodgers let his head coach have it in front of the entire team and TV audience.

Fortunately, the tension was eased after the Packers were able to pull off the 31-28 win in overtime.

Aaron Rodgers Played His Best Game of 2022

It hasn’t been a great season for Rodgers, but going against his former head coach in Mike McCarthy, the reigning back-to-back MVP made sure to bring his A-game and came out with his best statistical outing of the year.

Heading into Week 10, Rodgers had thrown for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for just an 89.0 passer rating. Those seven interceptions were his most in a season since 2016, and the passer rating was his lowest in a season as a full-time starter.

However, Rodgers turned it on in a big way against Dallas. He posted an absurd 146.7 passer rating, completing 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson played a huge factor in the win, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers have desperately needed a deep-threat playmaker for Rodgers to throw to, and when healthy, the second-round has shown that he can be one.

Still, if the Packers want a shot at making the postseason, then they’ll need Rodgers and company to string together a handful of these performances while still keeping Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon involved in the running game.

Can the Packers Still Make the Playoffs?

Even with the dramatic upset win, the Packers will have a long-shot to make the postseason. The win snapped their five-game losing streak, but the Packers are still on the outside looking in with a 4-6 record.

The Minnesota Vikings hold a very strong lead on the NFC North, especially after their massive upset win over the Buffalo Bills. With an 8-1 record, the Vikings are almost guaranteed to win the division and secure their spot as one of the top contenders in the conference.

Green Bay’s schedule doesn’t get much easier, with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles up next. However, if they can get on a run and teams like the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks can hit cold streaks, then the Packers might find a way to sneak into the postseason.