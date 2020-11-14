Major Change Announced to Aaron Rodgers’ Role in NFLPA

Aaron Rodgers is no longer the NFL Players Association representative for the Green Bay Packers.

The NFLPA announced Saturday afternoon the new player-elected representatives and alternates for each of their 32 teams and revealed veteran kicker Mason Crosby will now be repping the Packers on league matters. Crosby had served last year as an alternate to Rodgers, whose name was nowhere to be found among the Packers’ list of representatives.

Starting cornerback Jaire Alexander, offensive guard Lucas Patrick and linebacker Oren Burks were all named NFLPA alternates behind Crosby for the 2020 season.

Rodgers was among NFL leaders who opposed the league’s new collective bargaining agreement when player reps met for negotiations earlier this year. The veteran Packers quarterback had taken issue with a number of points in the proposed 10-year labor deal and expressed frustration about the quality of communication throughout the process.

Rodgers also called it “disheartening” when he sent emails to all of his Packers teammates in efforts to start dialogues about the CBA and received “next to no response.” Not long after, Rodgers and Crosby both skipped the next NFLPA meeting in Florida

“I don’t feel like this is a negotiation that the player is going to look at when I’m done playing and go, ‘Man, I’m so glad this is what we decided on,'” Rodgers said on ESPN’s Wilde & Tausch in early March after player reps met to discuss the proposed CBA.

It is unclear whether Rodgers’ sour experience with the CBA negotiations was responsible for him not being re-elected as the team’s player rep, but the NFLPA side of things does not change his status as a Packers leader nor does it signal anything about his playing future.

