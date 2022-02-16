Packers Trade Proposal Flips Rodgers For 2 Top Draft Picks, Pro-Bowl QB

The Green Bay Packers are going all-in on Aaron Rodgers, but will their efforts be enough to entice the four-time MVP quarterback to reciprocate?

Rodgers’ decision could have a hand in reshaping the NFL in a massive way, especially if he decides at 38 years old that 17 seasons is long enough to play in one place. If Rodgers does depart, it will happen via a trade. The Packers have a host of potential trade partners but some deals make more sense than others. Among the better proposals is one that involves the Las Vegas Raiders and their three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Derek Carr.

Alex Ballentine, of Bleacher Report, conducted a deep dive into what he believes are the three trade proposals offering Green Bay the most return for Rodgers this offseason. The first two are variations of the same deal involving the Denver Broncos, while the third centers around Carr and a significant draft package that would help the Packers rebuild immediately in Rodgers’ hypothetical stead.

Beyond the quarterback swap, the deal would involve Las Vegas sending Green Bay its first-round and third-round selections in 2022 — picks No. 22 and No. 86 overall — as well as the Raiders’ first-round choice the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Ultimately, if Rodgers wants to leave, it might be best for the long-term future of the franchise to let him go and get something in return,” Ballentine wrote.

Trading For QB Carr May Keep Packers WR Davante Adams Happier Than Other Scenarios

Furthermore, if Rodgers decides to hightail it out of Green Bay this offseason, the Packers are left with arguably the league’s best wide receiver in Davante Adams without a qualified candidate to throw him the football. Packers QB Jordan Love may develop into that player at some point, but there is no telling how his projected timetable would factor into any of Adams’ decisions.

The wideout will hit unrestricted free agency in March, unless Green Bay decides to use the franchise tag to lock him up for next season on a one-year deal. Going that direction would keep Adams in green and gold for at least another year, though it might not make him too happy. Players notoriously despise being franchise tagged, as it pushes off a long-term contract that helps guard against the possibility of future injury or subpar play. Furthermore, Adams has already said he wants an annual salary that will make him the highest-paid pass catcher in the NFL, and he wasn’t talking about a one-year gig.

However, should the Packers bring back a Pro-Bowl caliber QB like Carr in a hypothetical Rodgers trade and offer Adams a healthy multi-year contract to boot, that might open a path by which Green Bay could see its way through a Rodgers’ departure without a heavy drop off in production. Two first-round picks and a third-rounder over the next couple NFL Drafts would also help significantly in that regard.

Potential Raiders Deal May Offer Packers More in Total Than Broncos Trades Can

The Broncos own the other two trade proposals likely to prove most valuable to the Packers should a deal for Rodgers ultimately go down.

One of the two involves Denver sending Green Bay five draft picks: first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, a second-round selection in 2022 via the Los Angeles Rams, and both a second-round and a third-round choice in 2024. The Packers, in turn, would send the Broncos both Rodgers and a fourth-round pick this year.

The big difference between what Denver can offer for Rodgers compared to what Las Vegas can put together is the established quarterback. The Broncos would almost certainly toss either Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock into a five-pick deal, but both of those QBs have proven to be less than franchise-caliber. Carr, on the other hand, is a borderline top-10 signal caller in the league.

If, and when, conversations begin in earnest between the Packers and potential trade partners, it could be a player like Carr that tips the scales.