When it comes to taking a step back for the remainder of the regular season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t trying to hear it.

However, if he’s forced to listen, he said on Wednesday that he will do so with an “open mind.”

Green Bay is four games under .500 and a Wildcard berth into the playoffs is looking increasingly unlikely. Naturally, the team’s lack of success has led to calls for backup and former first-round draft pick Jordan Love to step in under center and show what he can do so the Packers can accurately assess the franchise’s future at the position.

But head coach Matt LaFleur has been adamant that Rodgers isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, even despite a broken thumb on his throwing hand and injured ribs he sustained last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. LaFleur’s tune may change if, and when, the Packers are officially eliminated from playoff contention. Rodgers’ tune will too if, and when, that becomes the case. Or, at least, that’s what he told media members Wednesday.

“Look, I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount and they might want to see some younger guys play,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation. But if that conversation comes up, I’ll approach that with an open mind and without any bitterness or resentment.”

“Obviously, like I said, I want to win out and we don’t have to have those conversations,” he continued. “I understand if we don’t that’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

Packers Risk Rodgers’ Health, Team’s Future by Keeping QB on Field

The Packers are risking Rodgers’ health by keeping him on the field with two serious and active injuries, which also creates a direct risk to the future health of the club.

Green Bay travels to Solider Field Sunday to take on the Chicago Bears then hosts the Los Angeles Rams the following week. Both teams have three wins and injured quarterbacks, and both appear to be packing it in for the remainder of the season.

Those facts translate into two likely wins for the Packers, which means at least three more likely starts for Rodgers under center. Just to get on the field at all this weekend is going to require something of the quarterback he hasn’t done since his college days — wearing protective gear around his midsection to protect his injured, though apparently unbroken, rib cage.

“Yeah, I probably will to protect it a little bit more,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t worn rib pads since college. I’m not sure I want to start now, but I’ll probably definitely have something covering it up.”

Aaron Rodgers Hints His Time in Green Bay Could End by 2023

Reporters continued to press Rodgers on whether continuing to play this year is the best choice for his future, and that of the team. It was at that point the quarterback dropped what sounded like a veiled indication that his time in Green Bay could be over at the end of this season.

“I mean, that’s an assumption that this place won’t look any different next year,” Rodgers said. “Again, that’s part of the conversation.”

Turning 39 years old on Friday, it is certainly possible Rodgers could retire after the season, though doing so would require him to leave nearly $100 million in guaranteed money on the table. Hanging up his cleats would make Green Bay’s future decisions under center much easier, but walking away from that much money seems unlikely, even for a player who has banked as much as Rodgers has over nearly two decades in the NFL.

If Rodgers isn’t back in a Packers uniform in 2023, the more likely scenario is that he has been traded — either because he pushed for a new team and/or because the Packers decide that moving forward with Love is the right move.

The team must decide by May of next year whether to extend Love by picking up his fifth-year option, which makes every minute of playing time he can get through the end of this regular season paramount. But based on everything coming from Rodgers and Packers leadership, it is unlikely Love will get his starting shot for at least a few more weeks.