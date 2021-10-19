Aaron Rodgers revisited his championship belt celebration in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears after rushing for a fourth-quarter touchdown that sealed the Green Bay Packers’ victory, but he wasn’t the first player to bust out his signature move on the afternoon.

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn had also celebrated with the belt … while standing over Rodgers after sacking him in the first quarter.

For what it’s worth, though, Rodgers has no hard feelings about it when it comes to a guy like Quinn, not that he even saw him do it in the first place.

“I didn’t see it, and I actually like Robert,” Rodgers said with a smile when asked whether he drew any additional motivation from Quinn borrowing his celebration. “I have a lot of respect for him, so no problem with that at all.”

Robert Quinn, I suggest you never do this again pic.twitter.com/wJWIE4irc5 — Gute 🧀🦌 (@Packers_szn3) October 17, 2021

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Quinn Has Mimicked Rodgers’ Celebration Before

Quinn has spent quite a bit of time on the same field as Rodgers despite only just arriving in Chicago last season. He faced him three times early in his career when he was a member of the St. Louis Rams, then once each during his stints with the Miami Dolphins (2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2019). That’s eight total career matchups against Rodgers and the Packers counting his three for the Bears, in which Quinn has tallied a combined 4.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits against the three-time NFL MVP.

It also gave Quinn plenty of opportunities to rip off Rodgers’ notorious belt celebration, which he did for the first during the Packers’ 2018 matchup against Miami after putting a move on David Bakhtiari and getting through to Rodgers for a third-down sack.





Play



Video Video related to aaron rodgers responds to bears defender using belt celebration 2021-10-19T13:11:24-04:00

The brutal reality for Quinn, though, is that he has never seen his team come away with a victory even once through eight career matchups with Rodgers. The Dolphins managed to pull within two points of the Packers following his sack celebration in 2018, but Rodgers helped the Packers score 17 unanswered points down the stretch and sent Quinn’s team back to Miami with a 31-12 defeat.

Quinn should get at least one more shot at spoiling Rodgers’ fun when the Packers host the Bears for Sunday Night Football on December 12. While the Bears have their issues to sort out before then, Quinn has already recorded 5.5 sacks through the first six games and should once again prove to be a formidable pass-rushing adversary for Rodgers as long as injuries don’t interfere with either of them.