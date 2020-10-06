Aaron Rodgers Drops Savage Line About Critics & Doubters

Aaron Rodgers is playing some of his best football in years and sure doesn’t mind letting his critics know it with some MVP-level savagery.

Rodgers helped lead the Green Bay Packers to their fourth straight victory Monday night, throwing four touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons and averaging a season-high 9.9 yards per passing attempt. The 36-year-old quarterback’s hot start also has him on pace to finish 2020 with career-best numbers, which has quieted voices who declared 2019 to be a “down year” for Rodgers.

“I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show after McAfee asked him about the shifting narrative about him around the league.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone who is a regular viewer of McAfee that he and his radio crew went wild over the veteran’s words, but the scene is still fun to watch with Rodgers’ former teammate, AJ Hawk, even appreciating the savage line.

You can watch Rodgers’ full answer to McAfee’s question in the clip below.

