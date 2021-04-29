Packers Respond to Trade Inquiry About Aaron Rodgers: Report

Well, nobody can say the San Francisco 49ers don’t shoot their shots.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 49ers reached out to the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday — one day before the 2021 NFL draft and armed with the No. 3 overall pick — about trading for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, adding that no formal offer was made to acquire the reigning NFL MVP.

Pelissero also said that, per a source, there is a “zero percent chance” the Packers are interested in dealing away Rodgers at this time, confirming what the Packers have said about their current starting quarterback at every turn since their postseason run ended in January.

“Aaron is our guy,” Gutekunst said Monday during his pre-draft press conference. “He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future. We’re excited about the things we’re going to try to accomplish here over the next couple of years.”

Rodgers’ Contract Situation Remains Unchanged

If you are clicking over to Google and trying to figure out how long “the foreseeable future” is supposed to be, understand that you are not alone. There has been ambiguity about the Packers’ intentions with Rodgers ever since they traded up to select first-round quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, and fans are itching to know whether an MVP year last season gave the Packers reason to (contractually) recommit to him for the long-term future.

Rodgers’ contract is not set to expire until after the 2023 season, seemingly giving the Packers several more years before a decision is needed on his long-term future. He is, however, out of guaranteed money on his current deal, which means Green Bay will have their first realistic opportunity to explore moving on from Rodgers after the upcoming NFL season.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers understands that and is seeking more assurances from the Packers that will make it more difficult for them to replace him with Love down the line. One way to do that would be signing him to a new contract extension, but they could also potentially meet some of his needs with a restructuring of his current deal — something that does not require Rodgers’ permission for the Packers to get done.

So far, though, the Packers have been hesitant to do anything with Rodgers’ contract. They chose not to convert his $6.8 million roster bonus into a signing bonus for cap relief and paid it out earlier this offseason, but the conversion window is still open on Rodgers’ $14.7 million base salary. Perhaps that suggests they are open to negotiating an extension with him, but Gutekunst gave up nothing when asked about the situation on Monday.

“We’re going to have to do probably a few things with different contracts as we head toward the season and through the season and make sure our salary-cap situation not only this year but in 2022 is square,” Gutekunst said. “We’re not done yet, we’ve done a lot to get here. We’ve kind of been doing things as we go and we will continue to do that as we go.”