Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal Gives Packers Favre-Type Haul

As the Green Bay Packers work on finalizing a trade that will send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, one analyst believes that the team could receive compensation similar to what they got in the Brett Favre deal.

Back in 2008, the Packers traded Favre to the Jets for a conditional fourth-round pick that would escalate all the way up to a first-round pick if the Jets made the Super Bowl. The pick would eventually become a third-round selection, which the Packers used to trade up for Clay Matthews in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Now, Rich Cimini with ESPN has a similar suggestion for a trade. In his trade proposal, Cimini suggests the Jets send a similar conditional fourth-round pick along with the 42nd overall selection in order to acquire Rodgers.

“It’s hard to find a recent comp,” Cimini said. “In 1993, the San Francisco 49ers traded Joe Montana for a first-round pick, with a third-rounder and safety David Whitmore going with him to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers raised the Montana deal in early discussions with the Jets, but it’s apples and oranges because of Rodgers’ massive contract. The Jets will be relieving them of that burden, which should be factored into the trade compensation.”

Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

While a trade has yet to be finalized, plenty of movement has occurred in the public eye since the beginning of NFL free agency.

Rodgers let the world know that he wants to play for the Jets while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show as free agency kicked off. However, the four-time MVP also shared that he believed the Packers were dragging their feet in order to maximize the compensation they received in a trade with the Jets and their general manager Joe Douglas.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed a bit more about the situation while speaking with reporters at NFL owner meetings in Phoenix. He revealed that he had tried reaching out to Rodgers multiple times this offseason, but was unable to reach the 39-year-old quarterback.

Meanwhile, Gutekunst shared that the team didn’t necessarily need a first-round pick in order to get a deal done, and didn’t rule out the possibility of Rodgers returning to the Packers in 2023, however unlikely that might be.

Given Gutekunst’s comments in Arizona, it seems like a trade could be coming sooner than later for Rodgers.

Biggest Packers Offseason Needs

While trade negotiations for Rodgers are ongoing, the Packers still have a handful of needs that need to be addressed, most likely through the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even after bringing back Rudy Ford on a one-year deal and adding veteran Tarvarius Moore, safety remains a long-term need for the Packers. Gutekunst and his staff seem to feel the same way, hosting top-30 visits for the likes of former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Jordan Howden.

The same could be said for the tight end position. With Robert Tonyan signing with the Chicago Bears and Marcedes Lewis still unsigned, the Packers only have Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis under contract. A massive and unique prospect like Darnell Washington, who the Packers have already brought in for a visit, would be an ideal fit and an impact player in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Other needs include defensive line help and a kicker, but the Packers will have a better idea of what positions they can pursue once they receive some extra draft picks from the Jets.