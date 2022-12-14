Packers Trade Proposal Sends Aaron Rodgers to AFC Contender

The Green Bay Packers will have a difficult decision to make at the quarterback position, but general manager Brian Gutekunst could try to trade Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC to finally give Jordan Love a chance at being the starting QB.

Rodgers will be 40 years old in December of the 2023 season, and some signs have emerged suggesting his inevitable decline. Meanwhile, Love is just 24 years old and showed legitimate flashes stepping in against the Philadelphia Eagles, completing six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report suggested several trades for the Packers to make this offseason, including one that would allow Love to become the starter. The trade proposal would send the back-to-back MVP to the New York Jets in exchange for first- and third-round picks in 2023 along with a second-round pick in 2024.

“The Jets are in a position where they have many of the pieces together to be a contender,” Ballentine said. “Head coach Robert Saleh is proving he can lead the team, the defense has been good, and they are 7-6 and on their way to a first winning season since 2015. In this scenario, they give up somewhere between what the Broncos gave up for Wilson and what the Colts gave up for Ryan.”

Could Aaron Rodgers Retire in 2023?

Trade proposals aside, there’s not even a guarantee that Rodgers will return to play for the Packers in 2023.

Rodgers has been very open about his future and has admitted that he considers retirement all the time. The 39-year-old quarterback nearly called it quits prior to the 2022 season, but decided to come back after being offered a massive contract extension.

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as well as Rodgers has been used to. His numbers are respectable compared to most quarterbacks, posting a 92.4 passer rating with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions through 13 games. However, those are the most interceptions he’s thrown in a season since 2010, and his lowest passer rating in his career as a starter.

That drop in play, along with Rodgers approaching his 40th birthday, could lead to Rodgers retiring. That being said, Rodgers dropped a major hint earlier this season that the emergence of rookie Christian Watson could convince him to keep playing.

Where Does This Leave Jordan Love?

While Rodgers has the luxury of waiting to decide what his future holds, Love is sitting behind him anxiously waiting for his chance to be a starting quarterback.

Love was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to be the eventual successor to Rodgers. Green Bay’s office wasn’t expecting the tear that Rodgers would go on, however, winning back-to-back MVP awards while continuing to play at a high level.

The former first-round pick is now in his third NFL season with only one career start. Love is reportedly getting tired of waiting for and is considering a trade request if Rodgers comes back for 2023 so that he can have an opportunity to start getting meaningful playing time.

Green Bay doesn’t have to grant Love’s trade request. In fact, the Packers will have the option to keep him under contract through 2024 by picking up his fifth-year option before the start of 2023.

Whatever happens to Love, his experience behind Rodgers and flashes of potential when out on the field have at least earned him a chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.