Davante Adams Among 10 Packers Uncertain to Play vs. Falcons

Health-wise, the Green Bay Packers have seen better days.

The Packers listed nine players, including wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin), as questionable to play Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons on their final injury report for Week 5’s home game.

Other Packers starters with a questionable status for prime-time include: starting cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), rookie tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), return specialist Tyler Ervin (wrist), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), center Corey Linsley (groin), punter JK Scott (illness) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle).

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis was also listed as doubtful after missing the entire week of practice with a knee injury.

Packers' injury statuses vs. Falcons:

– Christian Kirksey, Allen Lazard out

– Marcedes Lewis doubtful

The Packers also placed inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve Saturday afternoon, effectively removing two more starters from the equation until Week 8 at the earliest. NFL teams are allowed to return an unlimited number of players from IR this season, but players on the list must wait three games, not weeks, before being eligible to return to the active roster.

The Falcons don’t have nearly as much uncertainty with top wide receivers Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) the only two listed as questionable. They also ruled out four others, including kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Takk McKinley and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal.

