Packers Vet Sounds Off on Davante Adams, Shoving Incident

The Green Bay Packers continue to miss Davante Adams greatly, though they’ll probably be happy he’s gone for at least a few days following an incident that occurred Monday night.

After the Las Vegas Raiders lost by a single point to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the former Packers’ receiver stormed off the field, shoving a camera man to the ground near the entrance to the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium.

Adams’ actions consumed the internet for the next hour, as video of the incident was circulated by heavy-hitting accounts across major social media platforms, such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

“Raiders WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs,” Schefter tweeted.

Packers’ starting safety Adrian Amos, a long-time teammate of Adams in Green Bay, took to Twitter with a reaction of his own following the nationally-televised shove.

“Yea it’s wrong but relax, he ain’t beat dude up or nothing,” Amos tweeted. “Yaw so dramatic lmao.”

Amos spent the first four years of his NFL career in direct competition with Adams as a member of the Chicago Bears‘ secondary. Amos signed with the Packers in 2019 and the two spent three years as teammates and fellow starters in Green Bay, before Adams demanded a trade to the Raiders during the offseason.

Adams Issued Postgame Apology in Wake of Shoving Camera Man

Adams’ frustration was no doubt linked to his team’s narrow defeat. However his anger was also likely tied, at least in part, to how the Raiders lost.

On a 4th-and-1 play from their own 46-yard line with 47 seconds remaining in the game, Las Vegas called a pass play. On that play, Adams collided with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow, botching both of their routes and contributing to a failed conversion. The Chiefs received the ball after a turnover on downs and ran out the clock, winning by a score of 30-29.

Adams was visibly upset following the conclusion of the play and was seen slamming his helmet to the ground. Paul Gutierrez of ESPN tweeted video of the on-field collision, Adams’ reaction to it and the shoving incident all clipped together.

Adams was apologetic following the game.

“I want to apologize to the guy. There was some guy running off the field and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said, per Gutierrez. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in [front] of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Apologies May Not be Enough For Adams to Avoid Suspension

That the NFL will bring down some form of punishment on Adams’ head goes without saying. Players are often retroactively fined for in-game hits on opponents, some of which they weren’t even flagged for in real time. So shoving a bystander not involved in the game is certainly enough to incur the league’s disciplinary wrath.

How serious the NFL will be is now the more relevant question.

A fine is inevitable, but a suspension feels warranted as well. As Amos said, Adams did not attempt to harm the camera man further, or “beat him up.” But a player laying hands on any person not wearing pads and a uniform is something the league is likely to take seriously. The country’s most popular sport might have issues filling its stadiums if the physical safety of those who come to the games to spectate or to work can’t be guaranteed.

It would be unsurprising if the league equated the person Adams shoved to a fan and responded with accordant punishment, which would increase the chances of a suspension for the Raiders receiver.

Adams caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs Monday night. He has tallied 29 catches for 414 yards and five touchdowns through five games this season. The Raiders have a record of 1-4.