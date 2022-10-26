Packers Considering Trade for 7-Time Pro Bowl Receiver: Report

The Green Bay Packers have been linked to wide receivers in trade rumors all season. However, there is now a credible report linking the franchise to a specific veteran receiver who could possibly help kick-start the offense.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, ESPN insiders shared their latest rumors and buzz that they’ve been hearing around the league on the morning of Wednesday, October 26. Not surprisingly, the Packers were brought up as trade candidates for a wide receiver, with Dan Graziano mentioning a specific veteran.

“Anyway, I’m fascinated to see whether the Packers go outside of their comfort zone and make a move for a pass catcher,” Graziano said. “I think injuries to Christian Watson, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard might make it more likely. One interesting name I heard for them was A.J. Green, who doesn’t seem to be a factor for Arizona and would bring a veteran presence the Green Bay WR room doesn’t have right now.”

The NFL trade deadline takes place on November 1, so if Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst really wants to make a move, then he has less than a week to do so.

Can A.J. Green Still Contribute at a High Level?

It’s been a while since he was an NFL superstar, but A.J. Green still has the resume and size to make him an interesting trade target for the Packers.

Coming out of high school back in 2008, Green was a 5-star recruit and a top-10 player in the country before committing to Georgia. He lived up to the hype for the Bulldogs, being named a two-time All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection in just three seasons. In those three years, he caught 166 passes for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns.

With impressive size at 6’4″ and consistent production in college, Green was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. It didn’t take long for him to have an impact at the NFL level, eclipsing 1,000 yards as a rookie while making the Pro Bowl.

Green went on to make seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 2011 through 2017, being named a second-team All-Pro twice during that stretch. Unfortunately, injuries kept Green sidelined for half of 2018 and then the entire 2019 season, ending his impressive streak of consistent production.

After a quiet final season in Cincinnati, Green signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. His production was respectable in his first season with a new team, catching 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns, but he has seen his role disappear in 2022 with the team.

With virtually zero opportunities to get the ball, Green could be looking for an opportunity to play somewhere he can be more involved, and the Packers would be a logical landing spot for him to have an impact.

Latest Trade Rumors in Green Bay

Green isn’t the only name being linked to the Packers, and Gutekunst could also be interested in shipping off some players if he decides to get some long-term assets in return.

Justis Mosqueda with Acme Packing Company gave a list of potential trade targets at wide receiver. Names mentioned included D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, Elijah Moore, and Jerry Jeudy. While the Packers haven’t made a splash trade for a weapon in recent years, that could change this season.

If the Packers decide to sell anyone, second-year receiver Amari Rodgers is a prime candidate to get shipped off. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky has already suggested that the team find a trade partner for the former third-round pick, although a cut is just as likely given his limited impact on offense and his constant special teams blunders.

Regardless of what the Packers do, it seems unlikely that they just stand pat given how chaotic the 2022 season has been.