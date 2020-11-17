Packers Activate Starting Wide Receiver to Active Roster

Green Bay’s wide receiver room is finally back to full strength.

The Packers activated third-year wideout Allen Lazard from injured reserve to their active roster on Tuesday, welcoming him back into the fold for the first time since he suffered a core-muscle injury during Week 3’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Lazard underwent reparative surgery in early October and spent a little less than a month away from the practice field, rejoining his teammates for workouts in the middle of Week 8. While he has been eligible to return to the active roster since then, the Packers waited until just before the end of his 21-day activation window to make the move.

With Lazard’s return, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gaining back one of his most trusted targets behind Davante Adams. He had been leading the team with 254 receiving yards on 13 catches prior to his stint on IR and, after suffering his injury, played through the pain to finish out his career-best performance against the Saints.

Assuming Lazard plays on Sunday, the Packers will have all three of their top wide receivers — Adams, Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling — back in their lineup for the first time since Week 2 when they travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. It will also be the first time ever Green Bay has Adams, Lazard, MVS and Equanimeous St. Brown available in the same game.

The Packers had two spots available on their 53-man roster and did not need to make a corresponding move to clear space for Lazard; however, they can be expected to make another move in the near future with rookies AJ Dillon and Krys Barnes expected to soon return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

