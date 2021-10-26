Packers Add Another WR to COVID List With Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers could be working with a skeleton crew of wide receivers when they face the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday Night Football.

One day after placing All-Pro wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst added another pass-catcher to the list in Allen Lazard, putting the team at risk of playing an unbeaten team on the road without three of their top receivers.

Technically, Lazard could still play against the Cardinals if he is able to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart and show no symptoms, but the window is closing for either him or Adams to do so with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on October 28. If neither of them returns before the game, the Packers will be left with Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Equanimeous St. Brown as their only three rostered receivers.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also said Monday, October 25, that there was “hope” that Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Cardinals on Thursday night. He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the beginning of the month, but he is eligible to return to practice at any point now and would offer a substantial boost to their depleted receiver room.

