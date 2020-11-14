Packers Make Final Decision on Allen Lazard’s Week 10 Status

The return of Allen Lazard will have to wait just a bit longer.

The Green Bay Packers made several roster moves Saturday afternoon ahead of Week 10’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but none of them involved the activation of their third-year wide receiver.

The Packers did, however, reactivate starting middle linebacker Christian Kirksey to their 53-man roster and added four players to their game-day roster as promotions from the practice squad. Rookie safety Henry Black and wide receiver Juwann Winfree both will be COVID-19 replacements, while cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels III are both considered game-day elevations.

The last time Lazard was on the field, he caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and helped guide the Packers to a 37-30 victory over the Saints, but he came away from the game with a core-muscle injury that forced him to undergo surgery in October. Kirksey also suffered a shoulder injury during the win and was forced to drop out midway.

Kirksey and Lazard both have been practicing again since Oct. 28 and slowly ramping up to full speed, but the Packers have been cautious about working back injured players this season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lazard — who missed Friday’s practice — was “still dealing with soreness” this week and could require a bit more time.

#Packers WR Allen Lazard, who did not practice today as he tries to come back from core muscle surgery, is still dealing with soreness, I’m told. No setback. But sounds like the team will be cautious and this may not be week he returns. If not, expect him back next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2020

Players coming off injured reserve are given a 21-day window to be reactivated from when they rejoin their team at practice, but those who cannot return during that time frame are required to sit out the remainder of the season. That means the Packers must activate Lazard before the middle of next week or get comfortable without him in the lineup.

