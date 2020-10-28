Pair of Packers Starters Return to Practice From Injured Reserve

Two of the most prominent occupants of the Green Bay Packers’ injured reserve list have officially returned to the practice field.

The Packers welcomed back wide receiver Allen Lazard and middle linebacker Christian Kirksey for Wednesday’s practice after each spent the majority of the past month on IR. Each of them will now have a 21-day window to be designated for return to the Packers’ active roster but could be back for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers ➡️ Lazard for the first time in a month pic.twitter.com/pmHyfbPJtj — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 28, 2020

Lazard sustained a core-muscle injury while putting up a career-best 146 receiving yards on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, depriving the Packers of their second-best wide receiver behind Davante Adams. He was forced to undergo surgery but told reporters shortly after he was expecting a “short recovery time.”

Kirksey was also injured during Week 3’s win over the Saints and has now missed three of his first six games for the Packers after being tabbed as their new primary signal-caller during the offseason. While details on his shoulder injury have been sparse, the 28-year-old linebacker had been the team’s leading tackler prior to dropping out of the lineup.

The Packers would need to clear space on their 53-man roster before designating either Lazard or Kirksey for return but have typically waited until later in the week to follow through with any such move. Equanimeous St. Brown and Kamal Martin have both come back from IR this season and were each activated about 24 hours ahead of game day.

