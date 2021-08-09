Packers Coach Reveals Two Rookies Vying for Starting Jobs

Green Bay Packers rookies Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill may have to bide their time before seeing significant reps on offense, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a path to immediate playing time for both of them.

Packers first-year special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, who was promoted from the top assistant job in late January, indicated on Sunday that both Rodgers and Hill are contending for critical roles with his unit as returners heading into the 2021 season. The Packers are looking to replace the majority of their production in the return game with Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin and Darrius Shepherd all gone from last year’s roster.

“Right now, in the punt return game, obviously we’re leaning toward Amari,” Drayton said of the third-round rookie. “In the kickoff return game, we’re really vetting 32, Mr. Hill. It’s going to play itself out and we have a lot of other guys who are putting in work in the return area.”

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!

Rodgers Could Offer Dual-Threat Weapon

In terms of Rodgers, the fit on special teams is a natural one. He returned 68 punts for an average of 7.8 yards per return over his four seasons at Clemson and told reporters earlier in the offseason that he considered punt returns his “bread and butter.” The 21-year-old wide receiver also has a direct mentor in veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has also returned punts for the Packers in the past and has known Rodgers since he was in middle school.

“You know the relationship between he and Amari,” Drayton said. “Randall has done returns on a high level. He has already taken him under his wing — in practice, in meetings, sharing tips of the trade. When I’m in meetings presenting, Randall has been willing to add comments. He just brings professionalism to the room, he brings experience to the room and the guys look at him as someone who has done it at a high level.”

#Packers 3rd round draft pick Amari Rodgers says he loves doing punt returns so much “it’s my bread and butter” —Last punt return TD for GB was Micah Hyde’s 55 yrd return vs the Lions in 2014– HYPED FOR SOME @arodgers_3 🔋

pic.twitter.com/yNX48pdnWo — Hogg (@HoggNFL) May 1, 2021

Rodgers won’t just be looking to emulate Cobb on special teams. While the Packers have some established veterans in their receiving corps, they have lacked a reliable weapon in the slot since Cobb originally departed during the 2019 offseason. Surely, Cobb will seek to reclaim that role now that he has returned to Green Bay, but the Packers also seem confident about Rodgers’ ability to carve out a place for himself.

“I’m excited about where he could go,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got a very very very competitive room so it’s going to be fun to come up with different packages for these guys and try to put all those guys in that room in the best position possible to go out there and help our football team.”

Returner Duties Could be Huge for Hill

Unlike Rodgers, the route to offensive playing time is a little more obstructed for Hill. The Packers have already (understandably) settled on Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as the top two running backs in their rotation and should have little reason to stray away from their thunder-and-lightning combo too often so long as both remain healthy. And when it comes to the RB3 spot in the rotation, the competition is very much still open between Hill, Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor.

Hill, however, could give himself an edge if he tests well as a kick returner.

While Hill didn’t return kickoffs during his four seasons at Mississippi State, the seventh-round rookie has most of the tools necessary to get the job. He was an aggressive slasher of a back for the Bulldogs with an innate ability to make tacklers miss and strong enough hands to get regularly involved in the receiving game (67 receptions for 631 yards and six touchdowns). Perhaps most importantly, Hill also only fumbled once in 481 careers throughout his college career.

“He has an even-keel demeanor right now,” Drayton said. “He doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low and he has the ability to stick his foot in the ground and get vertical, and that is awesome as a returner when it comes to setting up blocks.”