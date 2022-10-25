Packers Could Trade Away Disappointing Draft Pick, Per ESPN

With how things have been going through seven games, there’s a real chance that the Green Bay Packers could be sellers rather than buyers heading into the 2022 trade deadline.

The Packers have lost three straight games to the Giants, Jets, and now Commanders. At 3-4, they are already a handful of games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North lead, with a tough matchup coming up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

With another loss to the Bills, the Packers could become sellers at the trade deadline, and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky believes there’s at least one player who should be on the trade block in second-year receiver Amari Rodgers. Demovsky talked about the potential move in ESPN.com’s list of players who could find news teams.

“Maybe there’s a team that liked Rodgers coming out of college in 2021, but the Packers beat it to drafting him when they traded up to take Rodgers in the third round (at No. 85 overall),” Demovsky said. “However, it hasn’t worked for Rodgers on offense, where his quarterback has seemingly been lukewarm about him. And it hasn’t worked for him as a kick returner, where he fumbled again on Sunday at Washington.”

After another disappointing performance against the Commanders, Rodgers could be on his way out in the coming weeks.

Amari Rodgers Has Solidified Himself as a Draft Bust

He may only be halfway through his second NFL season, but Amari Rodgers has already established himself as a draft bust for the Packers.

Rodgers wasn’t always considered a disappointing player. He was a key contributor for a powerhouse Clemson team in college, winning a national championship and earning First-Team All-ACC honors as a senior. In his final year with the Tigers, Rodgers racked up 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite his smaller frame at 5’9″ and 212 pounds heading into the draft, Rodgers was taken in the third round by the Packers in 2021 with the 85th overall pick. Given his size and playmaking ability, Rodgers was expected to play a key role as Green Bay’s slot receiver.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. Rodgers has just seven career receptions, and before catching two passes in garbage time against Washington he had a mind-blowing stat due to yet another fumble on special teams.

If the Packers decide to trade (or even release) the second-year receiver, they have a speedy veteran return specialist in Corey Ballentine waiting on the practice squad, so they already have his replacement lined up to return punts and kickoffs.

What if the Packers Are Buyers?

Even if the Packers fall to 3-5 with a loss to the Bills, there’s a chance that general manager Brian Gutekunst will want to add pieces to try and give Aaron Rodgers one last chance at competing for a Super Bowl.

Justis Mosqueda with Acme Packing Company rounded up a list of potential trade targets at receiver, with some intriguing names listed. The receivers included D.J. Moore, Elijah Moore, Chase Claypool, and even Brandin Cooks. While the Packers aren’t known for making splash trades, these are the names for fans to keep an eye out for.

The Packers could also look at adding a veteran presence on their offensive or defensive lines. There aren’t many intriguing options out there, but those are two clear needs for the team, and Gutekunst has found relatively unknown players and found hidden gems in the past, including De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas.

There’s not much time left before the trade deadline, so the Packers are going to need to have a serious internal discussion to decide what they want the future of the franchise to look like in 2022 and beyond.