Packers Had Interest in Signing Antonio Brown?

Could Antonio Brown have traded the Tampa Bay sunshine for winter in Green Bay?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Monday the Packers had called Brown to gauge his interest in signing with them prior to him agreeing to join the Buccaneers in late October. He also confirmed the Packers have continued making calls about wide receivers ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

“I think Green Bay made a call to Antonio Brown,” Schefter said during a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. “I think that they checked in. I don’t think it ever went anywhere, but they did check in to see if he’d have any interest in going to Green Bay. And I think if you’re Antonio Brown, you probably would rather go to Tampa than Green Bay.”

Brown will miss Monday night’s game against the New York Giants as he concludes his eight-game suspension, but he will expectedly make his Buccaneers debut against the New Orleans Saints next week for Sunday Night Football. He has caught 841 passes for 11,265 yards and 75 touchdowns over 131 career games, earning All-Pro honors in five consecutive seasons from 2013-17 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers once again struggled to get quality production out of their wide receivers during Week 8’s loss to the Vikings. While Davante Adams caught 13 passes and all three of Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown throws, the other four wideouts only combined for four receptions.

A potential boost could come in Week 9 in San Francisco if Allen Lazard — who returned to practice last week from injured reserve — is activated to the 53-man roster, but his return alone might not be enough to reinforce some of the receiving corps’ deficiencies.

