Packers Make Final Decision on Billy Turner’s Future

The Green Bay Packers will need to find a new starting right tackle for the 2022 season after choosing to move on from another veteran on Monday.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst officially released veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner from the roster on March 14 with a failed physical designation.

Turner, 30, has been a valuable and versatile piece for the Packers over the past three seasons, one who has proven he can play at a high level on both the interior and exterior of an offensive line. He brought stability to the right tackle spot following the departure of veteran Bryan Bulaga in 2020 free agency. Aaron Rodgers also dubbed him the “unsung hero” of the offensive line for helping the unit navigate a number of key injuries in 2021.

The Packers, however, have stocked up on young offensive linemen over the past two offseasons and needed to find a way to free up more cap space before the new league year begins on Wednesday. Releasing Turner — who was set to have the team’s ninth-highest cap hit for 2022 — was one of the more obvious routes to creating space; although, he leaves behind a dead-cap hit of roughly $5.8 million.

The move will create about $3.142 million in cap space for the Packers, but independent cap specialist Ken Ingalls pointed out that Turner’s failed physical designation could result in him filing an injury protection claim, which could mean the Packers adding another cap expense of as much as $1.2 million.

The Packers are still about $22 million over the cap for the 2022 season after also releasing Za’Darius Smith, extending Preston Smith and re-signing De’Vondre Campbell on the day. They will need to continue making moves to get under before the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.

The latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Packers!