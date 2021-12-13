Packers Update Billy Turner’s Status After Gruesome Injury

The Green Bay Packers have lost yet another starter for their offensive line.

The Packers officially ruled out starting right tackle Billy Turner at the beginning of Sunday’s second half against the Chicago Bears, leaving them with just two of the five offensive linemen who opened the 2021 season as starters for them.

Turner exited the game late in the second quarter after Packers left tackle Yosh Nijman accidentally blocked a Bears defender blocked into his left knee and causing him to crumble to the turf in pain. While the 30-year-old veteran managed to walk off the field without any help, he was visibly frustrated and slammed his helmet on the ground before entering the medical tent on the sideline.

Turner later went into the locker room and did not return after halftime with the Packers downgrading him to out before the second-half kickoff. Veteran Dennis Kelly took his place at right tackle and played his most significant offensive reps of the year.

The Packers might have a tough time managing their Super Bowl aspirations if they lose Turner for a significant amount of time. They have already lost Elgton Jenkins and second-round rookie Josh Myers to injuries this season and are still in the processing of working back All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari from last year’s ACL tear. Even if it works well enough to beat the Bears, it’s a tough ask for a playoff run.

The Packers also lost a few other players to injuries on the night. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) were both ruled out after sustaining second-half injuries, while another wideout — Malik Taylor — has been deemed questionable to return with an abdominal injury.

