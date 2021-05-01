Packers Use 2nd-Round Pick on New Starting Center

The Green Bay Packers have found Corey Linsley’s replacement.

With the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Packers selected Ohio State center Josh Myers on Friday night to give themselves a quality new option for the middle of their offensive line. Center was considered one of their biggest needs for the 2021 season after they allowed Linsley to sign elsewhere in free agency.

Myers was a two-year starting center for the Buckeyes and distinguished himself as a driving force in the trenches for their high-octane offense, helping J.K. Dobbins become the program’s first-ever 2,000-yard rusher in 2019 and Justin Fields finish as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound mauler also has experience at the guard spot, giving the Packers yet another offensive lineman capable of playing multiple positions.

The Packers have now selected an interior offensive lineman with two of their last three second-round picks. They also picked Elgton Jenkins, now a Pro Bowler, at No. 44 overall in 2019.

