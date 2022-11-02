Packers Host Workout for Former Rival Pass Rusher

The Green Bay Packers may not have made a trade at the deadline, but general manager Brian Gutekunst spent the day of the deadline working out a handful of defensive players, including a former rival.

Packers fans voiced their displeasure at the team’s lack of activity during the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 1. Although the franchise is notorious for being inactive at the deadline, fans were still hoping that the team would bring in another wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers. The team reportedly almost made a move for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, but he was scooped up by the Bears for a second-round pick.

Instead, Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur spent deadline day hosting workouts for a few defensive players. According to Aaron Wilson with Pro Football Network, the Packers hosted workouts for two defensive linemen in Austin Faoliu and Jordan Williams, along with former Chicago Bears pass rusher Charles Snowden.

The workouts were revealed shortly after the Packers announced that the team had released running back Patrick Taylor from the active roster and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad.

Who is Charles Snowden?

He may not have been the most recognizable pass rusher on the Bears, but Snowden has an interesting background that could lead to him landing on Green Bay’s practice squad.

Coming out of high school in Washington D.C., Snowden was a massive OLB prospect at 6’7″, but was only a 3-star recruit. His FBS offered were incredibly limited, but he decided to stay close to home to play for the Virginia Cavaliers.

After appearing in 10 games as a freshman, Snowden became a full-time starter for the final three years of his college career. By his senior season, he was named a second-team All-ACC selection and an All-American honorable mention by Phil Steele. He finished his college career with 15 sacks, 30.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

Despite his production and massive frame at 6’7″ and 240 pounds, Snowden went undrafted before being picked up by the Bears after the 2021 NFL Draft. After making the team’s practice squad, Snowden was elevated and made his first career appearance in an NFL game against the Packers last season.

Snowden was released after training camp this year, and has been looking for another opportunity. With the Packers releasing Jones from their practice squad, there’s a real chance that Snowden could fill that vacancy on the practice squad in the near future.

More on Green Bay’s Other Workouts

Snowden might be the most interesting name of the list of workouts, but defensive line help is arguably the much bigger need given Green Bay’s inability to stop the run.

Faoliu was a starting defensive tackle for the Oregon Ducks in college. He went undrafted in 2021 before being picked up by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent last season on the practice squad, being elevated to appear in one game where he had a pair of tackles. He is a lighter defensive tackle, coming in at 6’3″ and 292 pounds.

Williams is also a lighter defensive tackle at 6’5″ and 285 pounds. He was a Virginia Tech playmaker in 2021 after transferring from Clemson, but went undrafted in 2022 and has been looking for an opportunity to make an NFL roster.

They aren’t the most exciting names, but the Packers are leaving no stone unturned in free agency to find some help for their defense.