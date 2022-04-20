Proposed Trade Sends Packers AFC Stud Receiver on Draft Day

The Green Bay Packers are still searching for a way to replenish their receiving corps with the 2022 NFL draft a little more than a week away, and while their two first-round selections could help them land a new prized pass-catcher, the wheels continue to turn on what other options might be out there for them.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently put together a list of hypothetical trade packages for each of the 32 first-round picks in the 2022 draft and proposed an interesting scenario for the Packers at No. 22 overall that would see them flip their top selection for a stud receiver — Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool — and a later-round pick in a three-team trade.

Here’s the deal he proposed in his April 20 piece for ESPN and why he believes the Packers would be interested:

Packers get: WR Chase Claypool (from Steelers), 4-114 (from Falcons)

Steelers get: 1-8, 6-190 (from Falcons)

Falcons get: 1-20 (from Steelers), 1-22 (from Packers) It’s the first three-team trade here! There are other ways for each of these teams to accomplish their goals, but this gets all three organizations what they want have coming out of this draft. Let’s start with the Packers, who add a valuable young receiver set to make just $2.7 million combined over the next two seasons. Claypool didn’t take a leap forward in his second season, but he has the size and physical tools to win at all levels of the field, and he’d get a massive upgrade at quarterback when it comes to deeper routes. The Packers have been rewarded for their patience in the past; remember that Davante Adams himself was seen as a disappointment after his second season and didn’t post a 1,000-yard campaign until his fifth year. Claypool’s early success makes him a slightly better bet than the average rookie being drafted in the 20s.

Claypool Could Be Better Than Rookie Gamble

If the Steelers are open to the idea of moving Claypool, the Packers would be silly not to at least have a conversation about what a deal could look like. The 23-year-old receiver is a big and physical weapon at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds and has caught 123 receptions over his first two seasons — which is just two short of what Marquez Valdes-Scantling managed in twice as many seasons with the Packers. Claypool also played those two seasons with a waning Ben Roethlisberger, giving him explosive upside if he were to flip to a receiver-needy system with a four-time MVP quarterback.

The Packers would also still have three of the top 60 picks in the 2022 draft, including No. 28 overall in the first round. They could add another receiver if they want — perhaps Jahan Dotson, Christian Watson, George Pickens, Skyy Moore or Alec Pierce — and still have the premium capital leftover to address other needs, like right tackle. Don’t forget, the Packers would also get an additional fourth-round pick from Atlanta (No. 114) and would have three total in the fourth round.

Trade Would See Steelers ‘Sacrifice’ Claypool for QB

The trade would also make sense from the rebuilding Steelers’ perspective. While Claypool is a talented receiver, Barnwell noted the Steelers also have current No. 1 receiver Diontae Johnson “due for a massive extension” after the 2022 season, “which would make it difficult for the Steelers to then offer Claypool a similar deal the following offseason.” Instead, they could get a significant return for him now and put the pieces toward a more important spot for their future: quarterback.

“In this scenario, the Steelers sacrifice Claypool and the No. 20 pick to move up and get their quarterback of the future,” Barnwell wrote. “They can use their second- or third-round pick to draft Claypool’s replacement, sign Johnson to an extension and move forward with a transitioning core on offense. This deal values Claypool as being worth something in the ballpark of the No. 34 pick in a typical draft.”

The Packers’ original pick would actually end up with the Falcons in this scenario, but the Steelers would move up to Atlanta’s original position at No. 8 overall where they could most likely have their pick of quarterbacks — as long as Detroit and Carolina avoid taking one of the top prospects before Pittsburgh is on the clock.

Is it a long shot that such a three-team deal would take place? Of course, but it’s also hard to deny that a trade like the one Barnwell proposed wouldn’t benefit all sides.