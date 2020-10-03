Packers’ Christian Kirksey Joins Starting WR in Move to IR

The Green Bay Packers will be without two of their major contributors until at least Week 8 after sending both middle linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard to injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Neither Kirksey (pectoral) nor Lazard (core) practiced for the Packers this week after each suffered an injury during Week 3’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Initial reports had suggested both would most likely miss the Packers’ upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, but the Saturday’s move confirms each of them will spend several games away from the action.

Just a reminder those who are placed on IR will need to miss 3 games and not 3 weeks. An important distinction to remember with the bye upcoming. Lazard and Kirksey won’t be eligible to return until Week 8. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) October 3, 2020

Kirksey was forced to come out of Sunday’s game in the second quarter with what was deemed to be a shoulder injury and did not return, but a pectoral issue was listed as the cause of him missing practice this week (and subsequently getting placed on IR). His absence leaves the Packers without both their primary defensive signal-caller and leading tackler, as Kirksey has eight more (27) than any other defender this season.

Lazard’s injury, however, didn’t become apparent until he missed Thursday’s first practice of the week, coming off a career-best 146-yard performance against the Saints. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Lazard had undergone core muscle surgery and was out “indefinitely” — which now officially means at least the next three games.

The Packers now have six players on IR with the additions of Kirksey and Lazard, including two who are now eligible to return to the active roster — cornerback Kabion Ento and fifth-round rookie linebacker Kamal Martin. The others include fellow wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (eligible to return after Week 4’s game) and offensive guard Lane Taylor (done for the season).

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Sign Ex-Broncos WR in Wake of Allen Lazard Injury