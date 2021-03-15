Packers All-Pro Signs Massive Deal With AFC Team: Report

Aaron Rodgers will have a new starting center for the 2021 season.

According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Chargers are signing All-Pro veteran Corey Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million deal that will make him the league’s new highest-paid center. The deal will be processed when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. CT on March 17.

The #Chargers are signing C Corey Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He is the new highest-paid center in the league and will get $26 million over the first two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

Linsley, a 2014 fifth-round pick, has been the Green Bay Packers‘ primary center for the past four seasons and is coming off one of the best years of his career in 2020. Per Pro Football Focus, he gave up just a single sack and four total pressures in 437 pass-blocking snaps last season and, despite missing three games with an MCL injury, was named an All-Pro for the first time in his seven NFL seasons.

Linsley will now be reunited with former Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga — who signed with the Chargers on a three-year, $30 million deal last offseason — in Los Angeles, where the two will be tasked with protecting Justin Herbert as the No. 6 overall pick in 2020 prepares for his first full season as a starting quarterback.

