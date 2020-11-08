Giants Declined Packers’ Trade Offer for Defensive Captain: Report

Will Fuller V wasn’t the only standout starter the Green Bay Packers put in their crosshairs ahead of last Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers also offered a mid-round draft pick in attempts to pry defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson away from the New York Giants. The 2017 second-round pick is a Giants defensive captain and has already tallied five tackles for a loss, three pass deflections and 33 total tackles through eight starts this season.

#Packers made a run at #Texans WR Will Fuller this week, but that wasn’t the only standout they offered a mid-round pick for. Source said they attempted to trade for #Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson, tho NYG resisted dealing the captain even though he’s in the final year of his deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020

A rough first half of the 2020 season had Giants (1-7) viewed as sellers at the deadline with Tomlinson — who is in the final year of his rookie contract — among the most popular trade targets for opposing teams. Rapoport’s sources said, however, they “resisted” dealing him away when the Packers put their offer forth.

The Packers certainly could have used Tomlinson’s help along their defensive line to support star Kenny Clark and rising youngster Kingsley Keke against the run game. While the Packers rank as the league’s 12th-best run defense (111.1 yards per game) through nine weeks, they were gouged for multiple rushing scores and more than 150 yards on the ground in their two losses to Tampa Bay and Minnesota.

With the deadline passed, though, the Packers will have to make do with their current linemen or keep an eye out for a veteran free agent if problems persist for them through the second half of the year. Dean Lowry remains the third starter (for now), but Montravius Adams ended up playing more snaps than him against San Francisco on Thursday. They also have Tyler Lancaster and veteran Billy Winn to consider for bigger roles.

READ NEXT: Packers Host Former Cowboys 2019 Draft Pick for Workout