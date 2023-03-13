Davante Adams Breaks Silence On Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

As Green Bay Packers and New York Jets fans anxiously wait for a decision from superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade, former teammate Davante Adams took to social media to vent about the whole situation.

With the legal tampering period of NFL free agency beginning on Monday, March 13, fans were expecting an announcement about a possible Rodgers trade on the same day. Instead, conflicting reports continued to surface throughout the day, while another suggested that Rodgers is trying to recruit free agents to New York.

With so much noise on Monday, Adams took to Instagram with a cryptic post implying that people were reaching out to him trying to figure out what was going on with his former teammate.

Davante Adams on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/zXM7Z6bkEs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

“If we haven’t talked in the last 3 weeks don’t hit me about this sh-t,” Adams posted. “Thanks.”

Adams later took to Twitter to calm people down, while also supporting his new quarterback with the Las Vegas Raiders in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Don’t make too much of it…phone dry then here comes everybody tryna get the inside scoop. Shit is annoying thats it. Jimmy let’s get this 💰 👊🏾 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) March 13, 2023

With everyone trying to get the inside scoop on Rodgers and his decision, Adams is trying to focus on himself and his new teammate as the Raiders try to make a run in the AFC in 2023.