Davante Adams Clarifies Details About Injury Status vs. Saints.

The Green Bay Packers won’t be rushing to judgment on the status of their star wide receiver for Sunday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.

Davante Adams was held out of Wednesday’s first practice of the week for the Packers with a hamstring injury that sidelined him in the second half of last Sunday’s home win over the Detroit Lions, but he told reporters during a post-practice conference call he was “feeling better” and “making good progress every day.”

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said. “We’re going to wait it out and see. It’ll probably be a decision that’s made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment and get me the full amount of time that I need to get right to a real comfortable spot. I don’t think we’re there just yet, but we’re making great strides on the way there.”

The Packers were also still without star nose tackle Kenny Clark at Wednesday’s practice, but everyone else practiced in at least a limited capacity. Clark has not played or practiced since suffering a groin injury just before halftime in Week 1’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Adams Clarifies Details About Week 2 Injury

Adams went limping to the sideline in Sunday’s third quarter and spent the rest of the afternoon there as the Packers cruised to a 42-21 victory over the Lions. He had been deemed questionable to return with a hamstring injury, but it became increasingly unlikely he would return when the Packers took a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur seemingly downplayed the severity of Adams’ injury the following Monday when he told reporters Adams had wanted to come back into the game, indicating the decision to keep him on the sideline was more precautionary than necessary with the Packers’ late-game lead.

But the 27-year-old wideout clarified Wednesday the entire group — him, LaFleur and the Packers’ medical staff — all reached the decision together for him to remain out.

“Yeah, it probably wouldn’t have been too smart,” Adams said of potentially coming back into Week 2’s game. “I think we made the right decision. I think we all came to that conclusion that it would be best, but just the gamer in me always wants to get out there and fight through anything for my team, for myself.

“I wouldn’t say I was trying to get back in the game, but I definitely was trying to feel it out on the sidelines to possibly make an entrance back. We definitely all came to a consensus that we would just ride it out and let those guys take the rest of the work.”

