Davante Adams Sends Cryptic Message Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Davante Adams is not helping Green Bay Packers fans calm down amid rumors that three-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played his final snap for the team.

The All-Pro wide receiver set off panic alarms on Twitter on Monday afternoon when he posted a vague message that could be interpreted as either good advice or … something more ominous about what the future could hold for Green Bay.

Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 3, 2021

Adams has a close relationship with Rodgers, who ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 30 has told some of his teammates that he will not be coming back to the Packers for the 2021 season. Neither Rodgers nor any of his Packers teammates have confirmed anything of the sort publicly, but Adams’ reflective tweet has some wondering whether the star receiver is in the know about an upcoming shift in the course of the franchise.

That theory is certainly more enticing — or terrifying, depending on who you are — when you consider Rodgers himself liked the tweet.

Adams Entering Contract Year in 2021

If Adams’ tweet has a deeper meaning, there is no reason to necessarily assume it directly relates to Rodgers’ ongoing situation with the team. After all, Adams himself will be looking to negotiate a new contract before next March when he is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

While locking down one of the best wideouts in the league may seem like an easy decision, it is no doubt an agreement that wouldn’t come cheap for the Packers. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $58 million contract and, based on Spotrac market projections, could command as much as $25 million in annual value on his next contract. DeAndre Hopkins managed to get $54.5 million over two years from the Arizona Cardinals, while Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper each average $20 million per season.

The Packers could be looking at an improved financial picture in 2022 depending on how their situation with Rodgers is resolved, but they will still have to decide whether they want to commit to having one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers on their books. According to Spotrac estimates, they are currently projected to be nearly $30 million over the cap in 2022 and would only clear some of it if Rodgers were no longer around. And if Rodgers is gone, are the Packers going to be as dedicated to keeping him in place with Jordan Love?

People Making Comparisons to Stefon Diggs Tweets

Look, Adams’ tweet could just be a man having himself a thought on the internet, but his choice of words did catch the attention of fans who still remember the way the Stefon Diggs saga unfolded on Twitter last year for the Minnesota Vikings.

People don’t appreciate things until they’re gone… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 9, 2020

For those unfamiliar: Diggs began tweeting cryptic messages about his future with the Vikings in February 2019 after wrapping up an unsuccessful campaign with the team. While nothing initially seemed to come from his vague tweets other than speculation that he wanted out, it became more direct when the Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins on March 16 and Diggs immediately tweeted: “It’s time for a new beginning.”

Hours later, the Vikings had traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for a handful of 2020 draft pick and the prolific receiver was celebrating his victory of getting out of Minnesota.

Adams would seem to have a much better situation with the Packers, but there are also plenty of unknowns that could have him in a similar headspace to Diggs. We don’t know how conversations about a possible contract extension have gone for Adams and his camp — if they have taken place yet at all. We also don’t know what he knows about Rodgers’ situation or whether he believes there’s a chance he will be playing with a new quarterback in 2022.

For now, Packers fans are just left with a tweet and another “beautiful mystery.”