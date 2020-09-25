Packers Share Discouraging Update on Davante Adams’ Injury Status

Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees could each be playing without their top wide receivers when the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints meet this weekend for Sunday Night Football.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday afternoon that star wideout Davante Adams is “probably” doubtful for Week 3’s game against the Saints with a hamstring injury that held him out of the entire week of practice. The injury knocked out Adams in the third quarter last week against the Detroit Lions and kept him sidelined for the remainder of the 42-21 victory.

“We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he’s at, but ultimately we’ve got to see if he’s able to go,” LaFleur told reporters in a Zoom call on Friday. “I know he’s doing everything in his power to make that happen, but I’d say right now he’s probably doubtful.”

Adams tied a franchise record with 14 receptions in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings and recorded more than 100 receiving yards for the fifth time in his last six games, including both of last season’s playoff games. Without him, the Packers will have to rely more heavily on fellow starters Marquez Valdes Scantling and Allen Lazard in the passing game against the Saints.

Adams is currently listed as doubtful on the Packers’ injury report against the Saints.

The Saints have also been without their star receiver, Michael Thomas, with an ankle injury that has kept him off the field since the first week of the season. It had been estimated that he would miss Week 3’s prime-time game, but it was not official until the Saints ruled him out in Friday’s injury report.

