Packers WR Davante Adams Sends Strong Message to Odell Beckham

Davante Adams has done more than just sit back and listen to the rumors about the Green Bay Packers’ interest in Odell Beckham Jr. The All-Pro wide receiver has been talking a little with Beckham throughout his sudden plunge into free agency and has “high” hopes the two sides will come together for a signing.

Adams told reporters after Wednesday’s first practice of Week 10 that he and Beckham have spoken recently and “entertained the idea” of him coming to join him in Green Bay catching passes from the NFL’s reigning MVP. While Adams said their talks were not “extensive” and that he has learned from past experiences not to get too eager about a potential signing, he seemed to be pretty optimistic about the situation.

“They’re up pretty high, I’m not gonna lie,” Adams said November 10 of his hopes that Beckham will sign with the Packers. “Hope’s up pretty high, been talking to him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens.”

Adams later added: “I’ve been kind of joking throughout the process of him with over in Cleveland, just letting him know he’s got a nice home over here if he’s ready for that and if it could work, but it’s a business, so there’s a lot that goes into it. It’s not as easy as we want him and he wants to be here. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Adams Guarantees Beckham More Chances

Adams isn’t quite sure what the Packers offense would look like if Beckham joined the receiving room, but he said there is “no doubt” in his mind that his capabilities despite the way his final chapter played out in Cleveland. He also knows based on their conversations that Beckham would happily deal with a situation in Green Bay where he is not the primary focus in the passing game.

Here’s what Adams said about the possibility:

I haven’t been in a situation where two of the league’s premier guys (are on the same team). Obviously, it’s been a different situation with him over the past few years, but everybody knows what he’s still about, so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of doubt as far as what he can do. It’ll be different I’m sure, but I’m pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and this team and I know what his mindset is based on what he just came from. He’d be happy to deal with whatever at this point. He had one catch for like six yards in his last game, so I can guarantee you we can get him more than that over here. So as long as he’s good with two catches, 12 yards, we’ll be straight.

Beckham Still Mulling Signing Decision

Beckham was mutually granted his release from the Cleveland Browns on Monday, November 7, and managed to clear the waivers the next day without a team putting in a claim for him, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent and survey the league for a new team that suited his preferences. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz also reported that Beckham had “prioritized” the Packers as his top destination.

Since then, the Packers have made a veteran-minimum contract offer to Beckham, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but various other insider reports have shown that Green Bay is far from alone in vying for the veteran receiver’s services, competing with teams such as Kansas City and New Orleans.

Six teams, including the Patriots, remain in on Odell Beckham Jr., according to a source. Packers, Saints, Chiefs and Seahawks have also been involved. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 10, 2021

Beckham will be a valuable receiving asset to whichever team can land him, but the winner of the OBJ sweepstakes might not be the highest bidder. If contending for a Super Bowl is his priority, few teams can say they are as equipped as the Packers to take him there after back-to-back trips to the NFC Championship Game and a 7-2 start to the new year. There is also the natural sell of Beckham getting to catch passes from a three-time MVP and future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers.